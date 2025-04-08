Nicolas Cage’s son blamed his mother, Christina Fulton, of ‘abusing’ him to control his life

Long before Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston Coppola Cage, got sentenced to a two-year mental health program in April 2025 after he assaulted his mother, Christina Fulton, in 2024, and the court saw her emotional reaction to her son finally getting the “help he deserves,” the former model reportedly “harassed” her son, his twin daighters, and his wife to the point that he sought a restraining order against her.

Back in 2020, InTouch Weekly procured court documents that detailed a harrowing few months where Fulton allegedly caused extreme “distress” to her son and his family while trying to “ruin [his] career.” She was doing all this while he was undergoing treatment for “mental health problems.”

As per the documents, this alleged abuse by the Snake Eyes actress started on Feb. 28, 2020, when she took him away from his family while he was “in the state of psychosis” and used “psychological abuse to restrict my access to go to treatment [and] to my family.” She allegedly took his phone, wallet, and identification IDs and refused to return them. This treatment worsened Weston’s condition, and he had to be hospitalized under California Welfare and Institutions code 5150, wherein an individual can be entered into involuntary psychiatric hospitalization if they are deemed “a danger to themselves, a danger to others, or gravely disabled due to a mental health disorder.”

Weston allegedly had to suffer all these just because Fulton was “in fear of losing her grasp” on her estranged son. This alleged need to control her son’s life extended to his mother “wrongfully” calling Child Protective Services on his wife at the time, Hila Cage Coppola, in May 2020.

Then came July 10, which apparently was the last straw for Weston. As per his claim, Fulton allegedly shared his “private information, photographs and texts of mine to cause emotional distress. She prolonged my state of psychosis and gave me a phone she connected to a computer to stalk me through IMessage.”

“She impersonated me.”

Post this, Weston, who was 29 at the time, submitted his petition in Chatworth, California, on July 14 since Fulton had allegedly stooped to “threatening and harassing, as well as disturbing the peace with gossip, lies and inaccurate information.” He wanted protection from his mother for himself, his wife, and their twin daughters, Venice and Cyress, keeping Fulton at least 100 yards away from his house, place of work, and family, as well as banning her from contacting him or members of his family.

At the time, the petition was denied since Weston allegedly couldn’t provide any substantial evidence to back his claims that Fulton’s attorney, Jason Coker, labeled “defamatory and simply untrue.”

Fast forward to 2024, the situation evidently escalated as Weston used extreme force on his mother, which she deemed was deadly enough that she felt like she was dying, and since he got out on bail by his father, she sued her son and Cage for the attack. Even though the matter has been legally settled, the 34-year-old indirectly calling his mother “toxic” in a very telling Instagram post confirms that all is still not well between the two.

