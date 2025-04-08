‘Hoping to become the next Kyle Rittenhouse’: Angry Trump supporter pulls out rifle at Indiana protest

Political tensions in the U.S. are at an all time high right now. Across the country thousands of Americans have chosen to use their first amendment rights to mobilize and protest against Donald Trump, this has already led to some ugly clashes with people who support the president.

In one instance, a Hands Off protest in Indiana enraged a Trump supporter enough to pull out a rifle and intimidate the crowd. According to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department, officers detained an individual at the scene and they are currently investigating the incident.

What happened?

According to bystanders in attendance at the protest on Saturday, a man driving past the protest in his truck was angry about the traffic the event was causing. He left his vehicle and reportedly confronted one of the protesters who apparently headbutted him. He then returned to his vehicle and retrieved a rifle, returning to the crowd with a bloodied face and his gun.

As previously mentioned, police detained the man but determined that he did not actually point his gun at anyone. However, the statement reads, “the presence of a firearm in a tense, crowded public space understandably caused alarm among community members.”

Footage of the incident was taken by Paul Jason Haynes, one of the protesters. It shows the Trump supporter arguing with several members of the crowd. “It was terrifying to see someone that angry walking through a crowd with a gun.” Said Haynes.

Surprisingly, what the man did is not technically illegal as Indiana allows the open carry of firearms. The police are also looking to identify the man who headbutted the Trump supporter as part of their investigation.

The response from the internet

The man’s actions in Indiana have led to outrage as people have pointed out the protest was a peaceful one. The Hands Off protests was a series of country-wide demonstrations against Donald Trump which took place in over 14,000 locations across all 50 states, (which just goes to show how unpopular Trump really is).

People online have reacted with disgust at the man’s behavior at the protest. TikToker, @itsluke7 posted a rant on the subject. In his video he calls out the Trump Supporter suggesting he was intentionally looking for trouble. “You are not going to convince me that this mother****er was not driving around in his Trump hoodie with his firearm in the back hoping to become the next Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Others online have speculated that is what the man was trying to do, although there’s no way to prove that of course. Either way, nobody was seriously hurt in the altercation, although that guy’s ego definitely took quite the beating.

