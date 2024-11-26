Guide to ‘The Notebook’ Broadway tickets 2024 including cheapest prices and Shoenfeld Theatre seat map

Nicholas Sparks best-selling novel The Notebook has seen the big screen, and now it’s on the Broadway stage! If you’re a fan of the book or the movie, you’re definitely going to want to see this one. But you might want to plan your New York City trip relatively soon as the Musical is only on Broadway for another month!

The Notebook is a new hit musical directed by Michael Greif, who also directed other musicals you may know and love, Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, and Rent, as well as Schele Williams, who worked on The Wiz and Aida. The show features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and choreography by Katie Spelman.

The Notebook The Musical Cast

Andréa Burns as Mother and Nurse Lori

Yassmin Alers as Nurse Joanna

Chase Del Rey as Lon

Hillary Fisher as Sarah

Dorcas Leung as Georgie

Carson Stewart as Johnny and Fin

Charles E. Wallace as Father and Son

The Notebook The Musical Broadway Tickets and Prices 2024

The show opened on March 14 on the Shoenfeld Theatre Stage and is expected to end its Broadway run on December 15. Keep reading below to see what night you should go to receive the cheapest tickets!

Please keep in mind that prices are subject to date and time. Some shows are running on a matinee while others are evening shows.

Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre Seat Map

