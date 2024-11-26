The Notebook The Musical Broadway
Guide to ‘The Notebook’ Broadway tickets 2024 including cheapest prices and Shoenfeld Theatre seat map

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Nov 25, 2024 07:17 pm

Nicholas Sparks best-selling novel The Notebook has seen the big screen, and now it’s on the Broadway stage! If you’re a fan of the book or the movie, you’re definitely going to want to see this one. But you might want to plan your New York City trip relatively soon as the Musical is only on Broadway for another month!

The Notebook is a new hit musical directed by Michael Greif, who also directed other musicals you may know and love, Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, and Rent, as well as Schele Williams, who worked on The Wiz and Aida. The show features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and choreography by Katie Spelman.

The Notebook The Musical Cast

  • Andréa Burns as Mother and Nurse Lori
  • Yassmin Alers as Nurse Joanna
  • Chase Del Rey as Lon
  • Hillary Fisher as Sarah
  • Dorcas Leung as Georgie
  • Carson Stewart as Johnny and Fin
  • Charles E. Wallace as Father and Son

The Notebook The Musical Broadway Tickets and Prices 2024

The show opened on March 14 on the Shoenfeld Theatre Stage and is expected to end its Broadway run on December 15. Keep reading below to see what night you should go to receive the cheapest tickets!

Please keep in mind that prices are subject to date and time. Some shows are running on a matinee while others are evening shows.

DatePrices
11/19BUY NOW: Starting at $89
11/20 BUY NOW: Starting at $71
11/20 BUY NOW: Starting at $78
11/21BUY NOW: Starting at $88
11/22BUY NOW: Starting at $96
11/23 BUY NOW: Starting at $84
11/23 BUY NOW: Starting at $103
11/24 BUY NOW: Starting at $115
11/26 BUY NOW: Starting at $58
11/27BUY NOW: Starting at $90
11/27BUY NOW: Starting at $91
11/29BUY NOW: Starting at $82
11/29BUY NOW: Starting at $86
11/30BUY NOW: Starting at $126
11/30BUY NOW: Starting at $116
12/1BUY NOW: Starting at $112
12/03BUY NOW: Starting at $94
12/04BUY NOW: Starting at $96
12/05BUY NOW: Starting at $96
12/06BUY NOW: Starting at $91
12/07BUY NOW: Starting at $82
12/07BUY NOW: Starting at $106
12/08BUY NOW: Starting at $96
12/08BUY NOW: Starting at $113
12/10BUY NOW: Starting at $96
12/11BUY NOW: Starting at $96
12/12BUY NOW: Starting at $105
12/13BUY NOW: Starting at $86
12/14BUY NOW: Starting at $135
12/14BUY NOW: Starting at $127
12/15BUY NOW: Starting at $117
12/15BUY NOW: Starting at $144

Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre Seat Map

Credit: StubHub
