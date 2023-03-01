It Feels So Good Having Din Djarin and ‘The Mandalorian’ Back

When the first moment of The Mandalorian started, it felt like barely any time had passed. Despite the fact that it has been over two years since we last had a new season of The Mandalorian. You could count The Book of Boba Fett as season 2.5 of The Mandalorian but still, it’s been a while since the iconic theme played and we were back with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu.

In season 3, the team is back together and working on one goal: Redeeming Din for his seeming “transgressions” in the eyes of his clan, the Children of the Watch. And while the episode was just sort of a reintroduction into lives of Din and Grogu, it was a great reminder of how good this show really is.

**Spoilers for the first episode of season 3 of The Mandalorian lie ahead**

(Lucasfilm)

Instantly thrown into the action, the opening sequence of the show as a space alligator attacking the Children of the Watch as they are doing a ceremony for a young Mandalorian. In the midst of it, the alligator emerges from the water and is trying to eat all those in attendance and, for the most part, the alligator is winning. That is until Din flies in with Grogu and saves the day and still the Armorer (Emily Swallow) doesn’t care because she deems Din as no longer a Mandalore.

And it sets the tone for Din’s entire arc throughout the episode as he is struggling to find answers and to go back into the cult of the Children of the Watch. But even though he’s struggling still with his own identity, one thing about Din Djarin remains true: He’s an absolute badass! And one that shouldn’t be messed with.

Our badass is back in action!

The minute that Din swooped in to save the Children of the Watch, it felt incredible to have him back on screen. He still had that quiet strength that existed whenever he’d just stand and watch what is happening before him. When Din and Grogu go to Nevarro to see Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), they run into pirates and Din is observing the interaction and quickly jumps in when he has to by taking out four pirates coming for Karga.

After having such long gap between Din starring in his own series and the return of season 3, it took a second to remember just how imposing he is as a figure. Standing in the corner, looming, ready to strike when someone tries to make the first move. We saw it multiple times throughout this first episode and it was a quick return to why we love the character.

All mixed with Din trying to come to terms with being ousted by the Children of the Watch because he chose to take off his helmet. I think that throughout the season, Din is going to still be struggling with his identity both inside and out of his involvement with his clan and I’m fascinated to see where it goes!

(Featured image: Lucasfilm)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]