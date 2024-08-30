The cutest ‘Beetlejuice’ merch lurks on Loungefly

If you’re a pop culture aficionado, then you probably already know about Loungefly. If not, then you need to check it out ASAP. That applies double time if you’re a Beetlejuice fan since the Funko-owned retailer has an adorable assortment of merch in celebration of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s release.

Loungefly’s specialty is purses and mini-backpacks, but it’s branched out into all types of things. Appearal. Enamel pins. Pet accessories. Wallets. If you want it, Loungefly (probably) has it, adorned with your favorite fandom. (It’s officially licensed, too!) Beetlejuice is no exception, and with an assortment of products to choose from, here are 10 of the best to get your shopping spree started.

Getting merch for yourself without getting something for your dog would just be selfish, right? Maybe you need to justify the purchase; maybe you don’t. Either way, the Sandworm Dog Collar is a subtle way to tell other people that your dog is just as big a nerd as you. Comes in three sizes to accommodate different breeds.

The Beetlejuice Western Cosplay Mini Backpack is a Loungefly website exclusive worth snagging. It’s a little pricey, but it truly captures the zaniness of the 1988 movie by featuring one of Beetlejuice’s sillier forms. Storage spans across a main compartment and a smaller front pocket. As a bonus, the whole thing is vegan leather.

The Neitherworld waiting room is easily the most memorable part of the original film. For a decent price, you get four enamel pins comprised of iconic waiting room characters, including the beloved shrunken head guy.

Typically, you have to pick between T-shirts featuring your favorite characters. In this case, you don’t have to. The Reversible Tie-Dye Unisex Tee features Beetlejuice on one side and Lydia on the other, allowing you to put whichever one you prefer on the front.

Beetlejuice’s carousel hat is one of the bio-exorcist’s more unique shapeshifting forms. As limited-edition enamel pins go, this one is worth getting. Not only does it look pretty snazzy, but the carousel lights actually glow in the dark, adding an extra special touch.

You can’t go wrong with this Cosplay Nylon Full-Size Backpack, which features the classic depiction of Beetlejuice in his white and black striped suit. The main compartment offers plenty of storage space, while the zippered front pocket can accommodate smaller items.

If you’ve fantasized about a matching backpack for your dog, this is your moment. The Beetlejuice Cosplay Mini Backpack Dog Harness is a stylish way to keep your pet safely by your side and get a little extra storage, too. The zippered compartment makes it easy to tout around treats, doggie bags, and/or collapsable water bowls.

The Carousel Hat Mini Backpack is one of Loungefly’s more elaborate Beetlejuice offerings. The design delivers an eye-catching image accuanted by glow-in-the-dark carousel lights. However, what’s most unique about this backpack lies in a small detail. A mechanism hidden in the side pockets allows you to unfurl Beetlejuice’s striped arms.

At first glance, this backpack seems like any ordinary backpack with a cute design. However, its “page” is actually a perforated compartment for safeguarding enamel pins. Don’t worry. There is also a main compartment for storing your phone, keys, or whatever other items you like to keep on hand. Beetlejuice’s Handbook for the Recently Deceased is iconic, and this Pin Trader Backpack captures that perfectly.

Not only is this hoodie “wickedly fun,” but it also glows in the dark! In addition to the glowing, winding Sandworm, the design features other Beetlejuice characters, including Barbara, Adama, and Lydia Deetz in all her gothic glory. Beetlejuice also makes an appearance. Sure, he might be running in terror, but no one will even notice. Not when you’re wearing a glow-in-the-dark hoodie.

