Untangling the Joestar Family Tree in ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’

Families are complicated, and the Joestar family from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a prime example. The Joestar family is full of rich history, loss, tragedy, destiny, and a long line of enemies. Other families don’t always get each other killed or end up getting into perilous situations. Unfortunately, the Joestars are known for chaos.

Explaining the Joestar (or JoJo, as it’s typically abbreviated) family tree is almost like explaining how mini eggs are made. It’s a whole thing that would confuse anyone who doesn’t watch the series. Sometimes even fans forget details. But I’ll do my best to explain the JoJo family tree!

The original Joestar lineage

The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime has so far adapted Part 1: Phantom Blood, Part 2: Battle Tendency, Part 3: Stardust Crusaders, Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Part 5: Golden Wind, and Part 6: Stone Ocean. But they aren’t the only Joestars in the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. There is a second continuity that has nothing to do with parts 1-6. Below are the Joestars who aren’t connected by marriage.

George Joestar: The biological father of Phantom Blood protagonist Jonathan Joestar (dubbed by Johnny Yong Bosch) and the adoptive father of Dio Brando (dubbed by Patrick Seitz).

Jonathan Joestar: Protagonist of Part 1: Phantom Blood and the adoptive brother-turned-enemy of Dio Brando. He’s also the biological father (by way of his body being used by Dio) of Golden Wind protagonist Giorno Giovanna (dubbed by Phillip Reich).

George Joestar II: George II is the biological son of Jonathan Joestar and Erina Pendleton, and the biological father of Battle Tendency protagonist Joseph Joestar.

Joseph Joestar: Joseph is the protagonist of Battle Tendency, the biological son of George Joestar II and Lisa Lisa (Wendee Lee), the grandfather of Stardust Crusaders protagonist Jotaro Kujo (dubbed by Matthew Mercer), and biological father of Diamond Is Unbreakable protagonist Josuke Higashikata (dubbed by Billy Kametz). He’s also the adoptive father of Shizuka Joestar.

Holy (Joestar) Kujo: Holy is the daughter of Joseph Joestar, mother of Jotaro Kujo, and grandmother of Jolyne Kujo.

Jotaro Kujo: Jotaro is the protagonist of Stardust Crusaders, son of Holy Joestar Kujo, grandson of Joseph Joestar, nephew of Josuke Higashikata, and biological father of Stone Ocean protagonist Jolyne Kujo (dubbed by Kira Buckland).

Josuke Higashikata: Josuke is the protagonist of Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable, son of Joseph Joestar, and uncle to Jotaro Kujo.

Giorno Giovanna: The protagonist of Golden Wind is also the biological son of both Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando, half-brother to George Joestar II, and plenty more.

Jolyne Kujo: Jolyne is the protagonist of Stone Ocean, the biological daughter of Jotaro Kujo, and granddaughter of Holy Joestar Kujo.

Other biological children of Jonathan and Dio and siblings of Giorno: Donatella Versus, Rikiel, and Ungalo.

The second continuity

There’s no guarantee when Part 7: Steel Ball Run will be adapted or if Netflix is for sure taking that on like they did with Stone Ocean. What’s important to make note of is that from Steel Ball Run onward is a new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure continuity. Nothing that happens in this second continuity is connected to the original Joestar lineage. Confused? I don’t blame you. Stone Ocean essentially wrapped up the story for the original Joestar family members. And let me tell you, what happens is really heartbreaking. I highly recommend watching it.

If you wish to spoil it for yourself, then please read the information on the Joestar Family wiki page. All the information regarding the Joestar lineage in the second continuity is there. It’s unfortunate that there are a lot of gaps in explanations regarding lineage, but the Joestars of parts 1-6 are all explored and overlap into other parts.

