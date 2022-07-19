The Internet Is Obsessed With the Fact That Chris Evans Is Single

Yet again, Chris Evans has set the internet on fire. If he’s not talking about how he wants to be that hot fox version of Robin Hood with us or just simply attending a premiere and looking like…well, Chris Evans, it is then letting the internet know what he’s looking for. And by that, I mean that he revealed that he’s searching for someone who he wants to live with and spend his life and time with. Cue everyone throwing their name into the ring.

In a new interview with Shondaland‘s Mariel Turner, Evans was asked what is something he’s “laser-focused” on given that this character, Lloyd Hansen, is known for his focus. “The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with,” Evans said. “I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”

During our interview about The Gray Man, @ChrisEvans opened up about finding “someone to spend your life with.” Thank you Chris for sharing a very honest and thoughtful response.



My latest with Chris and Ana de Armas @byshondaland: pic.twitter.com/RYsjL2m1Jn — Mariel Turner (@mariel_turner) July 15, 2022

Chris Evans opening up about his desire to find a partner has had many online volunteering as tributes.

Social Media is ready and willing

Now, do you want to know how I knew everyone was talking about this? Because it was getting suggested to me on Twitter. Under my “Marvel Entertainment” threads was everyone screaming about Chris Evans. Then I logged onto TikTok and my FYP was filled with people throwing their names at him. It was overwhelming and if I didn’t know that he had said he was looking for someone to live with, then I would have found out eventually.

Again, I can’t really blame anyone. The internet is right in this one case but some of the posts screaming about the news are hilarious.

And when I say that people are screaming, I mean they are all online posting the clip or the news and just shocked by the knowledge that Chris Evans is on the prowl.

And like you can’t blame anyone.

CHRIS JAMAL EVANS IS LOOKING FOR WHAT???! 😫🤭 pic.twitter.com/E7wJVo2Sgn — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) July 18, 2022

If we’re not careful, there’s about to be a reality television show where we’re all just lining up to offer ourselves as an option, and like can you blame us?

