LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 8: The entrance to the Forever 21 store at the Fashion Show Shopping Mall is viewed on May 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. As temperatures begin to heat up, millions of visitors from all over the world flock to this desert city to participate in a convention, and enjoy the live shows, the food, the gambling, and people watching. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
Category:
Big on the Internet

Need to return your SHEIN order? Visit Forever 21

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Oct 5, 2024 06:21 am

Most people thought returning unwanted clothes from Shein through Forever 21 was just a joke on TikTok. But it turns out that it’s true—if you don’t like what you got from SHEIN, going to your nearest Forever 21 store is the solution.

Recommended Videos

No, really—you can return SHEIN items to select Forever 21 branches within 35 days of the purchase date. You don’t need to print a waybill for the return method. Before you go to your nearest Forever 21, you’ll need to file for a return through the SHEIN app. Select ‘Forever 21 stores’ as your return method and check if your local Forever 21 accepts SHEIN items.

@mscristina227

Did you know you could return Shein items @FOREVER 21 #fyp #shein #forever21

♬ original sound – Online Vibez

Returns to SHEIN are extremely common because of their online shopping model. The measurements and sizes aren’t always a good fit, but returning things will now be much easier. Your first return to SHEIN will be free, but any succeeding returns will be charged $7.99 per item, deducted from your total refund.

SHEIN’s refund policy states you’ll receive your money back within 24 hours after item drop-off. Clearly, it’s a quick process.

How to return SHEIN through Forever 21

Aside from scheduling your return, make sure you still have the original polybag packaging. Keep the tags and ensure they’re included with the clothes in the bags. You don’t need to print a waybill, but you will receive a QR code for your return application. You’ll have to show that to the staff at Forever 21 to verify your return. The QR code can only be used once, so make sure you bring all the clothes you need to return with you the first time.

You’ll also receive a 30% coupon for your next Forever 21 in-store purchase. Sounds like a bargain right? I think, however, it’s a trap to lure your credit card out of your wallet.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.