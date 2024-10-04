The r.e.m. beauty x Wicked makeup collab makes my theater kid heart sing with glee. It’s so whimsical and magical, just like the land of Oz.

The collaboration has been available on the r.e.m. beauty website since October 1, 2024. Bundles start at $60, but you can also purchase specific products from the collab individually.

first look at rem beauty x wicked pic.twitter.com/DiPUf8zZXo — allegra☀️ (@theegrandeheels) September 21, 2024

It’s not a surprise that r.e.m. beauty picked up on Wicked since Ariana is the creative director of the brand. Needless to say, this collaboration has been on point. The packaging is beautiful—probably the most impressive the brand has pulled off thus far. The Ozdust eyeshadow palette stands out because it looks like a hardbound storybook of Wicked. Even the Galinda glow drops highlighter looked very mindful, very demure.

Here are the makeup set bundles you can buy

There are a total of seven items in this limited edition Wicked collection. For $260, the complete bundle includes: Galinda and Elphaba’s makeup set, the Ozdust eyeshadow palette, so popular adaptive lip oil, Galinda glow drops, luxury beautification undereye masks, and the tulip field lip stain.

You can also get either the Galinda or Elphaba makeup set for just $60. The Elphaba makeup set has green packaging. The set includes ‘black is this year’s pink’ color-changing lip balm, ‘not your basic witch’ kohl eyeliner pencil, ‘magic unleashed’ liquid eyeshadow, and the ‘destined to fly’ lip & cheek stick. It’s a lot of blacks, champagne gold, and deep plum colors—something you’d expect Elphaba to wear. This is her makeup kit, after all.

Galinda’s makeup kit, on the other hand, is pink as expected. Her makeup set includes ‘you’ve been galinda-fied’ metallic lipstick, ‘it’s good to see me, isn’t it?’ liquid eyeshadow, ‘she’s so good’ lip & cheek stick, and the ‘scandalacious ‘ borderline eyeliner pencil. Expect elegant, cool, and creamy blush pink colors from this kit—the way Galinda likes her makeup done.

Here are the individual products you can buy

Outside the sets, the “Tulip Field Lip Stain” ($18) has three shades you can choose from. ‘Made in Oz’ is a deep wine mauve shade. ‘Munchkin Musk’ is a red shade with a pink hue—which looks like a staple to Galinda. ‘Totally Ozmopolitan’ is the perfect fuschia shade that you know would look great on Elphaba.

If you’re not fond of lip stains, the ‘so popular pH adaptive lip oil’ ($20) is perfect for giving your lips sparkle and hydration. Expect your lips to turn pink with the wave of a wand. Complement that natural look with the Galinda glow drops ($35), a hyaluronic serum with peptides that will magically turn your skin rosy and supple. All this wouldn’t be complete without the luxury beautification undereye masks ($26), which will soothe your tired eyes.

The Ozdust palette ($55) has a total of twelve different shades. Even the names of the shades pay homage to references in Wicked. The Ozdust eyeshadow shades are named after memorable moments, lines, and places in the story. “She’s phosphorescent!” is a glittery green shade that directly references Galinda’s reaction to meeting Elphaba for the first time.

