Why was TikTok’s Mr. Prada arrested?

Popular TikTok content creator Mr. Prada, also known as Terryon Thomas, has been arrested.

Thomas boasted 4.3 million followers on TikTok, amassing a large following thanks to his humor, honesty, and wit. However, fans expressed concern for Mr. Prada earlier this year after he debuted a new look and appeared more erratic in his videos. Many were shocked after reports came out that Mr. Prada was arrested for the death of his therapist, William Nicholas Abraham.

Mr. Prada’s arrest, explained

On October 3, Thomas was arrested on suspicion of resisting a police officer, aggravated criminal property damage, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle following the death of Baton Rogue therapist William Nicholas Abraham. He was also booked for second-degree murder.

Mr Prada mugshot has been released by Dallas Texas county after being caught there, he’s been sent back to baton rogue to face a judge pic.twitter.com/xzyT3L2A23 — NATE (@NATERERUN) October 2, 2024

On Sunday, September 29, Abraham’s body was found rolled in a tarp on the side of La. 51 between Fluker and the village of Tangipahoa. His death was ruled to be the result of blunt force trauma. The day after Abraham’s body was discovered, Thomas was stopped by an officer after he was seen driving Abraham’s vehicle. Instead of stopping, Thomas reportedly sped away and fled the scene after crashing the vehicle. He then fled on foot and got a ride from someone to his apartment.

As per the arrest document, evidence, including knives and a large pool of blood, was found in Thomas’s apartment that proved a “violent physical altercation” had taken place. Investigators claim there was a visible effort to discard evidence and clean the scene. Additionally, witnesses claimed to have seen Thomas struggling to drag a blue-colored tarp down the stairs of his residence and loading the tarp into Abraham’s vehicle. Surveillance footage also revealed that Abraham arrived at Thomas’s apartment on September 28 wearing the same clothes he had when his body was discovered.

Fans concerned over Mr. Prada’s mental health

Prior to his arrest, internet sleuths discovered that Thomas was undergoing a mental health crisis.

In April, he shaved his eyebrows, as well as the dreadlocks he was known for. In other videos, he talked about his how life was in shambles; he even described his life as “a prison.” At the time of writing, his TikToks are no longer accessible.

Days before the arrest, Thomas re-shared several TikToks about surviving sexual assault. This led many to believe he was being sexually abused by his therapist. Some have alleged that Thomas informed authorities of the assault (this has yet to be confirmed), but no action was taken. Previously, Abraham was accused of groping an 11-year-old boy during a counseling session in 2015. Some speculate the boy in question could be Thomas, as he was 11 years old at the time.

Currently, there is no legal proof that shows Thomas was assaulted by Abraham.

Bro I remember when I seen Mr Prada on tt and he cut his hair and eyebrows and I was like this boy is clearly going through sum and ppl laughing now outta no where this boy killed his therapist and “allegedly” the therapist raped someone back in 2015…pls connect the dots. pic.twitter.com/gBgdyMq2bd — Djayjay (@Djayjaay) October 2, 2024

