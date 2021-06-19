The Flash Director Andy Muschietti Teases Supergirl’s New Suit

Unlike its speedy protagonist, the development of The Flash solo film has moved at a glacial pace. But the film is finally moving forward, with director Anthony Muschietti (It) introducing some exciting new and returning characters. The director has teased Michael Keaton’s return to the role of Batman after nearly 30 years. And now, Muschietti gave fans a sneak peek at Supergirl’s costume via Instagram:

The textured costume will be worn by Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless), who will take on the role of Supergirl in her feature film debut. Calle will be the first Latina actor to take on the iconic role, and is expected to appear in future DCEU installments as Supergirl. And while we have yet to see the full costume, a set video reveals that Supergirl is sporting pants:

It’s unclear which version of Supergirl Calle will be playing, whether it’s a take on Kara Zor-El or a different Supe from another multiverse. The suit design resembles the suit Henry Cavill wore in Man of Steel, but with brighter colors. And while the video doesn’t show a cape, that could be added in later with CGI. The suit appears to be two-toned, with red on the upper body and blue on the torso.

In addition to Keaton, Ben Affleck will be reprising his role as Batman. The film will also see Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, replacing Billy Crudup due to scheduling conflicts.

Caught up in the larger dysfunction of the DCEU, Ezra Miller’s standalone film has seen several high profile writers, directors, and actors join and then depart the project. Writing/directing team John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Spider-Man: Homecoming) were originally hired to write a more upbeat, comedic The Flash, but left after creative differences with star Ezra Miller. Miller then rewrote the script with comics icon Grant Morrison, before It director Andy Muschietti signed on to direct, with a rewrite from Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson.

The film was supposed to see Ray Fisher reprise his role as Cyborg, but his appearance was reduced to a cameo, then cut altogether after Fisher accused Warner Bros. and DC Films of creating a racist and toxic environment on the set of Justice League.

Miller has also had his share of controversy after a video surfaced that appeared to show him choking a woman outside a bar in at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. Neither Miller nor Warner Bros. have commented on the event.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

(via io9, image: screencap/Instagram)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]