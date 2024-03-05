Two More Marvel Disney+ Shows Are Getting Blu-ray Releases

For a long time, Marvel fans could only watch Marvel’s streaming shows if they had a Disney+ subscription. That’s changing, though, with two more shows getting Blu-ray releases though Steelbook.

Today, Marvel Studios announced in an Instagram story that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Moon Knight are both coming out on Blu-ray as Steelbook collectors’ editions. Both sets will be released on April 30. Marvel’s website lists the various bonus features on the discs, including behind the scenes featurettes, gag reels, and deleted scenes. Past Marvel shows on Blu-ray have retailed for $49.99.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier focuses on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. After Steve Rogers lives out his life in the past and passes his shield onto Sam, Sam decides to give it to the U.S. government instead of taking on the mantle of Captain America himself. However, when the government in turn gives it to a “new” Captain America—and a terrorist group called the Flag Smashers takes matters into their own hands during the mass displacement following the Blip—Sam and Bucky have to work together to carry on Steve’s legacy.

Moon Knight also takes place shortly after the Blip, but it takes a much more fantastical tone than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) is a mild-mannered museum worker in London who’s fascinated with Egyptian mythology. Little does Steven know that he’s also Marc Spector, an American who’s the avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu (Karim El Hakim and F. Murray Abraham). Together, Steven and Marc fight against Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), a religious zealot who seeks to awaken the goddess of judgment, Ammit (Sofia Danu and Saba Mubarak).

Marvel’s new Blu-ray releases join two fan favorite series

Previously, Marvel released two of its other early Disney+ shows as Steelbook Blu-ray sets: WandaVision and Loki. Both are available at Best Buy and other retailers. The Loki set includes an eagerly awaited scene in which Loki (Tom Hiddleston) turns his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) into a frog, while the WandaVision set includes a first look at the upcoming series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

