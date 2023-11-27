‘WandaVision’ Steelbook Holds the Key to a First Look at ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’!

Buried in the special features of the Blu-ray release of WandaVision, fans can get their first look at Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and it’s only fitting that the steelbook for WandaVision has a little treat for fans of Kathryn Hahn’s take on Agatha.

In a special feature labeled “Through the Eras,” fans get a glimpse at a behind-the-scenes look at WandaVision and how the creatives tackled the series and each decade of television the show took on. But at the very end of the featurette, we get a look at what the head writer of WandaVision has in store for her next adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Agatha.

Jac Schaeffer talks about how she kept trying to come up with her next project with Kevin Feige and just kept coming back to Agatha Harkness until finally the two approached the idea of a series. “I started to talk to Marvel about developing something else,” Schaeffer says in the clip, which shows footage from Darkhold Diaries and footage of Hahn as Agatha. “So we had early conversations about ‘so what could that be and maybe it’s this property and maybe it’s this property’ and everything that I pitched included a storyline about Agatha. I remember Kevin saying to me ‘We really should think about an actual Agatha show’ and I was like ‘Where do I sign for that job?”

Bringing the story of Agatha to life

The featurette continues with executive producer Mary Livanos, who previously talked about her work on WandaVision, talking about what is alluring about Agatha as a character. “The character is so deep and heartfelt and dangerous and continuing the story of Agatha and getting to know her more was immediately an imperative for us as creatives,” says Livanos, paired with moments of Agatha screaming and still in Westview.

Finally, the special feature includes Hahn talking about playing Harkness in her own series, saying, “There would be nothing more delicious to Agatha Harkness than to be in a spinoff,” she said. “The whole thing made total sense to me and I was just thrilled.” What’s fascinating is that it then cuts to them talking on set, with images of Hahn once again in Agatha’s workout outfit and more before Hahn says, “To be playing a witch in the MCU is just amazing.”

While most of the footage seen is behind-the-scenes glimpses and far enough away that we don’t get into specifics, but we do get to see Patti LuPone and Joe Locke briefly in character, as well as Asif Ali. What this has done is simply made me want an actual trailer for Darkhold Diaries so we can have more footage to take a look at!

Agatha Harkness is an important character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, but she played such an important part of Wanda and Vision’s story in WandaVision that I am just excited to see how Darkhold Diaries lets her thrive in her own story.

(featured image: Disney+)

