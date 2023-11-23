Now that Loki season 2 is over, you may have a grieving Loki fan on your hands. But with the holidays on their way, you’ve got a fantastic way to cheer them up: with presents!

Here are ten gift ideas for the diehard Loki fan in your life. Most of them tie directly into Tom Hiddleston’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A couple have more to do with the original Marvel comics, or the ancient Norse myths they’re based on. However, all of them are sure to delight a Loki aficionado.

Loki season 1 SteelBook Blu-ray set

(Disney)

Over two years after its initial release on Disney+, Loki season 1 is finally available on disc. The SteelBook collector’s edition comes with deleted scenes, postcards, and other little goodies for the Loki fan who’s in the mood for a season 1 rewatch.

Marvel Studios’ Loki: The Art of the Series art book

(Marvel)

Loki: The Art of the Series is a coffee table book that contains concept art and interviews with the creative minds behind Loki season 1. Along with beautiful full-color illustrations of the sets, costumes, and scenes that made it into the final version of the series, the book also contains tons of fascinating scrapped ideas—including some pretty amazing Loki variants.

Original Loki fan art

Search for “Loki” on any social media platform, and you’ll find tons of amazing Loki fan art. Some of these artists sell prints, charms, and other items on their Etsy or Big Cartel shops, and others even do commissions! If you find an artist whose work you love, see if you can nab the Loki fan in your life some one-of-a-kind artwork.

A set of Loki’s horns

(Hot Topic)

Many Loki fans have a secret wish: to strut around in their own set of those badass golden horns. Whether you buy it for them for next Halloween or an upcoming comic-con, the Loki fan in your life will love you forever if you give them a horned crown of their very own. The one pictured above comes from Hot Topic, but you can find other styles, too.

A Loki purse or jewelry

(Loungefly)

We’re truly living in the golden age of geeky accessories! If you want to buy someone a Loki-themed purse, necklace, or mini-backpack, you have endless options to choose from. The backpack pictured above is made by Loungefly, but you can also check out Box Lunch or Hot Topic for more options.

A Loki graphic novel

(Marvel Comics)

If the Loki fan in your life has torn through all of Loki’s appearances in the MCU, it might be time for them to discover his comics counterpart! Loki has numerous story arcs in Marvel comics, including these must-reads:

Loki: The God Who Fell to Earth

Loki: Agent of Asgard — The Complete Collection

Vote Loki

Loki: Journey Into Mystery

Thor and Loki: Double Trouble

Loki: Mistress of Mischief

Defenders Beyond

Loki: Where Mischief Lies by Mackenzi Lee

(Marvel Press)

Loki: Where Mischief Lies by Mackenzi Lee, volume 1 in Marvel’s Rebels and Renegades trilogy, tells the story of how Loki was first lured onto the path of villainy as a teenager in Asgard. In this story, Odin sends his mischievous son on a mission to Earth, which quickly goes awry. Bonus: one of Loki’s love interests in this novel is Amora, the original Enchantress, who thus far has been absent from the MCU.

A book of Norse mythology

Want to introduce your Loki fan to the ancient origins of Loki’s character (not to mention that amazing scene where he cuts off Sif’s hair)? Get them a book of Norse mythology. There are numerous editions, retellings, and reimaginings to choose from, but any of these titles are a great start:

The Poetic Edda, a collection of Viking poems and myths

The Prose Edda, a collection of Norse myths by medieval Icelandic historian Snorri Sturluson

Norse Mythology, a new retelling of the major stories by Neil Gaiman

D’Aulaire’s Book of Norse Myths, a classic illustrated edition for younger readers

The Witch’s Heart, a novel about Loki’s affair with the witch of Iron Wood, Angrboða

Loki or TVA apparel

(Hot Topic)

If you fear that your Loki fan already has all the books, comics, and doodads, you can’t go wrong with a t-shirt. Or maybe some TVA-themed pajamas? Check out Box Lunch or Hot Topic for a dizzying array of shirts, hoodies, and more. The one above comes from Hot Topic.

Loki toys

(Funko)

How could we possibly write a Loki-themed gift guide without including some toys? Funko has a wide array of Pops, from the President Loki featured above to the fantastically depressing God Loki on his throne. If you’re looking for something higher end, Hot Toys sells amazingly lifelike figures, although you may have to hunt down a retailer that has one in stock.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]