The 10 Best Marvel-Themed Gifts of 2023

The nice thing about having a Marvel fan in your life is that when the holidays roll around, they can be very easy to shop for. With Marvel at the height of its popularity, there’s no end to the amount of comics, books, toys, and other gifts that you can give to that special nerd in your life. The only problem is how to choose!

We’ve got you covered! Here are ten of the best Marvel-themed gifts for you to choose from.

The Marvel Tarot Deck

Is the Marvel fan in your life also a tarot reader? Are they interested in learning a little cartomancy? Do they just like seeing their favorite characters depicted in Art Nouveau-style paintings? If the answer to any of those questions is yes, then the Marvel Tarot Deck and Guidebook is a no-brainer.

WandaVision or Loki SteelBook Blu-ray sets

After years of leaving fans waiting, Disney has finally released two of its Marvel streaming series, WandaVision and Loki season 1, on Blu-ray. These two SteelBook collectible box sets come with deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes features, and other fun little treats for Marvel fans.

MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards

MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios is a new, comprehensive history of Marvel Studios, from its early days putting up characters as collateral to pay the bills, to its peak with The Infinity Saga and its current Phase 5 struggles. This book has something for everyone: juicy trivia for the diehard fans, and more measured journalism for those who are interested in how the film industry works.

Spider-Man 2 for the PS5

The first Spider-Man game for PlayStation was a beloved classic, and the sequel, Spider-Man 2, which expands Spidey’s world even more, is even better. If the Marvel fan in your life has a PS5 but hasn’t gotten their hands on this game yet, it’s up to you to make things right.

A ‘God Loki’ Funko Pop (or other Marvel toys and collectibles)

If your loved one is any kind of Marvel fan at all, they’re probably crying over that devastating Loki season 2 finale. Why not help them commemorate the worst moment of their life with a God Loki Funko Pop?

Of course, there are other toy options if you want to get them something a little more cheerful. You can browse a wide range of Pops on Funko’s superhero section, or get your Marvel fan a LEGO set. If you’ve got some serious cash burning a hole in your pocket, you can also spring for a Hot Toys hyper-realistic figure.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline by by Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe, and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon

The exact chronology of the MCU—which character is doing what, and when—can be hard to pin down sometimes, especially as Marvel introduces more and more superheroes throughout the galaxy. Luckily, Marvel Studios collaborated with publisher DK to finally put that chronology in writing in The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline. This book is both a handy reference and a treasure trove of geeky fun.

High-end Marvel accessories

Thanks to retailers like Loungefly, BoxLunch, and Hot Topic, there’s no end of classy Marvel-themed purses, jewelry, backpacks, and more. Search for any character you have in mind, and you’re sure to find something adorable. The necklace and earrings above, inspired by WandaVision, come from BoxLunch.

A Marvel Unlimited subscription

The great thing about Marvel comics is that they’re seemingly infinite, with decades of interconnected storylines for readers to sift through. The crushingly frustrating thing about Marvel comics is that they’re seemingly infinite, with decades of interconnected storylines for readers to sift through. What’s a fan to do?

Marvel Unlimited is an online subscription service that offers readers over 30,000 archival and current issues of Marvel comics. If there’s a random storyline from 40 years ago that you want to check out, chances are it’s in there. The service also offers exclusive digital comics like Alligator Loki.

Jonathan Hickman’s Collected Secret Wars

With Avengers: Secret Wars coming out in just … uh, four years, the Marvel fan in your life had better make sure they’re up to date on the comics that Marvel Studios is adapting. Okay, maybe time isn’t exactly running out on reading Jonathan Hickman’s Secret Wars before the film’s release, but knowing roughly where all the Phase 4 and 5 films and shows are headed will make for a more satisfying viewing experience. Plus, it’s a fantastic story arc.

You can also check out the 1985 Secret Wars by Jim Shooter, but if you have to choose just one, go with Hickman.

Unique Marvel fan art

Officially licensed Marvel merch is fun, but sometimes you don’t have a wide range of choices. Independent fan artists, however, come up with all sorts of weird and wonderful interpretations of Marvel characters. You can search Etsy or Big Cartel for art prints, charms, enamel pins, and other Marvel-themed tchotchkes, or find an artist you like on social media and ask if they’re open to commissions. (Just please respect their price range, please, and don’t haggle.)

