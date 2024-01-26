‘The Eminence In Shadow’ Movie Release Window, Cast, And More

The Eminence and Shadow: Lost Echoes is highly anticipated, especially after the ending of the anime’s second season. Cid woke up and was transported back into the old world he left. Although it was initially believed that Cid died and reincarnated, this was disproven in the end.

Only three years passed since Cid’s death, and he was able to return as Minoru Kageno. Many fans have come up with theories on how Cid came back, but everybody will have to wait for the movie to drop to see what will happen next.

Although Cid came back to his old world, the poster for the movie teases that he will have powers or find a way to acquire powers. There are few chapters in the manga, and the anime is catching up quickly to the source material. The manga is still being published, but it hasn’t even reached 100 chapters. It’s speculated that the movie will follow the anime and the light novel’s series of events.

It can be assumed that the anime’s voice cast will remain the same, given that there has been no announcement about casting changes yet. There are speculations surrounding the release date of The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes (most estimates say mid-to-late 2024, so our fingers are crossed), but there has neither been a trailer nor a confirmed movie release date. Watch this space, because we’ll update as soon as we know more.

