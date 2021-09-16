Katee Sackhoff Shares a Tease of Bo-Katan’s Future on The Mandalorian

Bo-Katan is a Star Wars character with a long and complicated history with Mandalore, and it seems as if that’s even going to get more strained as we continue to see her story on Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

We got to meet Bo-Katan in season 2 of The Mandalorian, with Katee Sackhoff bringing the character to life, after voicing her on The Clone Wars. By the end of the season, it seemed as if we’d get even more of her storyline when it came to season 3, and now Sackhoff is talking a bit about what the future of the show holds for Bo-Katan.

The last we saw, Din Djarin had taken possession of the Darksaber, to give to Bo-Katan, after fighting with Moff Gideon—only to realize that it then made Din the rightful ruler of Mandalore, even though he didn’t want it and tried to just give the Darksaber to Bo-Katan. That’s not how it works, though, and now Bo-Katan is left without an option to get her throne.

According to Sackhoff, she’s also excited to see what the future holds for Bo-Katan because she does have unfinished business.

“The way that Lucasfilm left me in Season 2, one of the roads that could be gone down — absolutely, you’d think — would be the unfinished business,” Sackhoff told /Film. “But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”

It doesn’t really matter what ends up happening with Mandalore because, unless Bo-Katan plans on disarming Din Djarin, she isn’t going to get possession of the Darksaber. So even if she wanted to take the throne, she’d have to fight Din Djarin, who doesn’t want to fight her. The problem isn’t the actual battle for the Darksaber. The problem is that our himbo king wants to just give it to her and be done with it.

So, heading into season 3, we have quite a lot to unpack. We have Bo-Katan needing to finish her journey to the throne. We have Din Djarin alone, with a title he doesn’t want. And we have Grogu off with Luke Skywalker as he rebuilds the Jedi Temple, which might not end well since we know what happens when Kylo Ren joins them. So, it might be safe to say that Bo-Katan’s storyline isn’t over and that she is going to have to deal with the Darksaber at some point.

Personally, I want her to let Din Djarin have the throne and use it to her advantage, because he’s not sure what being the King of Mandalore even means and she can still have her freedom while controlling Din on the throne. I’m excited to see what season 3 brings for all our favorite characters on The Mandalorian, but I’m especially excited for Bo-Katan.

