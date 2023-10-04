When Do ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Episodes Come Out? Answered

It’s hard to think of a shonen anime more popular than Jujutsu Kaisen. This 2018 manga series has taken anime by storm over the past few years, ever since MAPPA introduced the world to Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna in 2020.

The series follows Itadori as he battles against malevolent creatures named Curses — including series antagonist Ryomen, whom Itadori plays host to after consuming one of his fingers. Along the way, Itadori studies at the elite Tokyo Jujutsu High School, which grants him the pathway to becoming a powerful Jujutsu Sorcerer. With his training, Itadori hopes to use his powers to control and curtail Curses around the world.

Given Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season remains one of the most popular entries on MyAnimeList, it’s no surprise that fans around the world are eager to catch new episodes as they drop. Need to book a sick day for the latest JJK release? Here’s what you need to know before you pick up the phone.

New Jujutsu Kaisen episodes, date and time

With season two well underway, new Jujutsu Kaisen episodes reach Crunchyroll pretty quickly. For sub-viewers, JJK season two episodes go live weekly on Thursdays at 12pm CT. For readers’ convenience, we’ve included a list of time zones across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., so you can figure out when you should start checking your Crunchyroll app for the latest sub.

Time Zone Premiere Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10am Mountain Time (MDT) 11am Central Time (CDT) 12pm Eastern Time (EDT) 1pm U.K. (BST) 6pm

For viewers interested in the dubbed iteration of JJK, you’ll still want to block off your Thursday. However, dubs launch a little later than subbed episodes. Here’s the full timezone schedule for new Jujutsu Kaisen dubs.

Time Zone Premiere Time Pacific Time (PDT) 1:30pm Mountain Time (MDT) 2:30pm Central Time (CDT) 3:30pm Eastern Time (EDT) 4:30pm U.K. (BST) 9:30pm

Want to keep track of the release schedule for the season ahead, or want to figure out when the last course ended? Check out our complete episode release schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen. It details episode dates, names, and when you should expect new JJK episodes to drop as we approach the holiday season.

(Featured image: MAPPA)

