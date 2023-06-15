‘The Boys’ Satirizes Fox News’ Slimy Defense of Trump

While Amazon’s raunchy superhero series The Boys is currently on hiatus, the creative minds behind the show continue to mine current events for inspiration. From the disastrous Warner Bros. Discovery investor call to Donald Trump’s NFT money grab, The Boys has always kept its finger on the pulse of the latest political or corporate misstep. In response to Donald Trump’s second arrest and federal indictment, the show’s YouTube channel released two new videos.

The first clip features Vought International’s PR maven Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifee) defending the events of the season 3 finale, where Homelander (Antony Starr) murders a protester who threatened his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) in front of a cheering crowd. Homelander will apparently stand trial for the crime, which Ashley describes as “an act of heroism, now somehow being branded a murder.” She also says that Vought stands by Homelander’s actions and that he will remain captain of The Seven. There’s also a joke about the American justice system’s infallibility, which LOL. She also shares the hashtag #HomeFree to support Homelander’s innocence.

Homelander has long been a metaphor for Trump, so it stands to reason that Vought and VNN (The Boys‘ version of Fox News) would staunchly defend the superhero. An additional video references Fox News’ controversial chyron on the day of Trump’s arrest, which read “WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED.”

Fox News chyron under split screen of Biden and Trump as Trump speaks live: "WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED." pic.twitter.com/9eWZxhoXE4 — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) June 14, 2023

The video sees VNN’s own Tucker Carlson stand-in, Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), rail against Homelander’s arrest. “Are we still living in America?!”, he screams as he promises non-stop coverage of “this ridiculous witch hunt” on VNN.

The Vought Twitter handle also took some time to troll Tucker Carlson’s firing, with the announcement of Coleman’s renewed contract.

The rumors are just as ridiculous as they seemed, Coleminers. Cameron isn’t going anywhere, having signed a multi-million, two-decade extension with VNN today. His commitment to fair and balanced journalism remains stronger than ever! pic.twitter.com/uR4MrOcOb4 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) April 24, 2023

It looks like Homelander’s trial will be a major plot point for season 4 of The Boys. And the series shows no signs of softening its pitch-black satirical edge.

(featured image: screencap/Amazon Prime Studios)

