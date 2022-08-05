Following the embarrassing Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q2 investor call headed by David Zaslav (CEO), JB Perrette (CEO & President, Global Streaming and Games), Gunnar Wiedenfels (CFO), and Andrew Slabin (EVP, Global Investor Strategy) on August 4, many, collectively, lamented the previous creative vision for Warner Bros. (and HBO Max) and laughed at the blatant sexism (and thinly veiled racism) of the backward “future” of Warner Bros. (now that the merger is in full effect). Of the many memes, one of the best came from one of The Boys‘ Twitter accounts, Vought International.

Vought is bringing your streaming together in one, fairly easy-to-use app. VTV+, VNN+ and VSN+ are now part of Vought++! It’s plus-plus, for only an additional $29.99 per month. Rewatch Dawn of the Seven with the guys, dive in to Property Flippers with the gals, plus more! pic.twitter.com/C4PRORD7m4 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) August 5, 2022

Back in season two, they poked fun at Disney+ and mega-media corporations with Vought+, but the news that HBO Max and Discovery were going to be under the same app by Summer 2023, prompted Vought++. The icing on the cake is how they utilized the same sexism (as Vought does in the show) but mirrored it after the infamous slide from WBD. This was how Warner Bros. Discovery set the tone of the presentation, and only a few minutes in, too.

I'm sorry the HBO Max "male skew" bulletpoint is my fucking enemy pic.twitter.com/oitAvlY239 — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) August 4, 2022

It's giving the 50s with content like Leave it To Beaver, and the mindset of 'women belong in the kitchen and must call their husbands "Dear". https://t.co/q0pammdB5I — Carolyn Hinds – It's the hypocrisy, for me. 🇧🇧 (@CarrieCnh12) August 4, 2022

In the WBD call, they go into specifics and cite Game of Thrones and DC as their major “male skew” shows and shows like Fixer Upper, Property Brothers, and the 90 Day Fiance Universe (the universe is news to me, too) as their “female skew” shows. For Vought, the Justice League parody Dawn of the Seven is for the guys and Property Flippers is for the gals. The latter is likely a combo of the home improvement shows hosted by dolphin enthusiast, and member of the seven, The Deep (outside of The Boys, Chace Crawford was known for Gossip Girl).

Now, The Boys is produced out of Amazon Studios, which has no right to claim a moral high ground. However, the show constantly reflects the media and political landscape we’re experiencing in an interesting way, and so does their social media. We need something to laugh at in this terrible week of cancellations by WBD.

(via Twitter, Image: Amazon Studios)

Here are some other bits of news we saw today:

Stray‘s publisher (Annapurna) and Twitch streamers raise thousands for animal shelters. (via HuffPost w/ The AP.)

Despite workers dying of heatstroke and temperatures reaching 115, UPS refuses to entertain drivers asking for AC in trucks. (via Jalopnik)

Writers Guild of America wins a $24 million dollar case against Netflix for unpaid residuals. (via The Wrap)

What news did you catch today, Mary Suevians?

