The Best Horror Comedy Shows To Stream Right Now

Whether it’s the height of spooky season or a beautiful summer afternoon, nothing beats pouring yourself some cocoa and binging a good horror comedy. Here are 10 of our favorite horror comedy shows—and, conveniently, they’re all streaming!

Some of these shows are full of gags. In others, the humor is more subtle. Some of them are gory, while others are cozy. Some of them contain moments of deep drama and pathos, while others are light all the way through. Whatever kind of horror comedy you’re looking for, there should be something on this list for you.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Hulu)

(Warner Bros. Television)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer came out before streaming TV was even a glint in a network executive’s eye, but now you can find it on multiple streaming platforms. Teenage Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is the fabled Slayer: one girl chosen to spend her life taking out vampires, demons, and other forces of evil. With her mentor Giles (Anthony Head) and her loyal Scooby gang, Buffy faces all sorts of monsters in the quiet town of Sunnydale (which happens to be home to a Hellmouth). Although Buffy has plenty of over-the-top slapstick humor, the show also plumbs some serious emotional depths. There’s a reason it’s considered a classic.

Gravity Falls (Disney+)

(Disney+)

In Gravity Falls, twin siblings Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel (Kristen Schaal) travel to rural Oregon to spend the summer with their Grunkle Stan (Alex Hirsch), a con man who runs a tourist trap called the Mystery Shack. But Dipper soon finds out that there’s something weird going on in the town of Gravity Falls—and he starts hunting down a collection of mysterious diaries to see what it is.

The Horror of Dolores Roach (Prime Video)

(Prime Video)

When Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released from prison after 16 years, her friend Luis (Alejandro Hernandez) lets her work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. However, things soon take a turn, and Dolores turns to a grislier livelihood to get by. Based on the podcast of the same name, The Horror of Dolores Roach is a must for Sweeney Todd lovers.

Los Espookys (Max)

(Max)

In Los Espookys, horror lover Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) and his friends come up with a unique business idea: they create spooky situations for clients looking to give people a scare. Hijinks ensue, and the Espookys soon have to contend with real spooky situations they didn’t anticipate. Plus, Fred Armisen guest stars as Renaldo’s uncle Tico!

iZombie (Netflix)

(Netflix)

When Liv (Rose McIver) is turned into a zombie, she discovers that she has to abandon her former life and satisfy her appetite for brains to avoid turning into a shuffling, mindless wreck. What better place to grab a few brains than at a morgue? Liv takes a new job to gain access to her much-needed gray matter, but quickly discovers that the memories she experiences while eating brains can help her solve murder mysteries.

Over the Garden Wall (Hulu)

(Hulu)

In Over the Garden Wall, Wirt (Elijah Wood) and his little brother Greg (Collin Dean) are lost in a strange land filled with creepy villages and dangerous forests. Aided by the bluebird Beatrice (Melanie Lynskey), Wirt and Greg wander from mishap to mishap, trying to get home. Don’t miss this limited series if you love folk horror, dark fantasy, and beautiful animation. Bonus: if you watch it with your kids, you’ll be treated to their endless renditions of the song “Potatoes and Molasses.” Ask me how I know!

Reginald the Vampire (Hulu)

(Syfy)

In Reginald the Vampire, Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home) stars as the hapless Reginald. When Reginald stumbles into a deadly situation, he unwittingly becomes a vampire. Now Reginald has to navigate his secret new life, which offers him equal parts danger and adventure.

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix)

(Netflix)

Two realtors, Sheila and Joel, are living a quiet suburban life when Sheila (Drew Barrymore) goes through a metamorphosis that leaves her craving human flesh. The silver lining? It turns out Sheila has never felt better on her new diet. Be warned: Santa Clarita Diet is not a show for anyone with a weak stomach.

Wednesday (Netflix)

(Netflix)

Wednesday, the hit Addams Family spinoff, centers on Wednesday Addams as she attends a boarding school for werewolves, sirens, and other spooky kids. Jenna Ortega infuses this already classic character with even more dry wit and macabre humor—along with a surprising amount of warmth. Plus, Fred Armisen guest stars as Wednesday’s uncle Fester!

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)

(FX)

If you haven’t hopped on the Staten Island ferry to vampire town, now’s the time! What We Do in the Shadows, loosely based on the 2014 film by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, focuses on four vampires living in a ramshackle mansion with their bodyguard, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Along with the laughs, WWDITS offers a sumptuous goth aesthetic that should make any wannabe vampire drool.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

