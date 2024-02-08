Episode 18 Might Be a Big Turning Point for ‘The Apothecary Diaries’

Episode 17 of The Apothecary Diaries left us with uneasy implications regarding Jinshi’s question to Maomao. Lakan has hinted that he once lowered the value of a courtesan from the Verdigris House, but he never explained why he did it.

Instead, Lakan told Jinshi that he should ask “somebody knowledgeable of that world.” Jinshi ended up asking Maomao, who grew up in the entertainment district. Maomao, who’s usually so unbothered, told him that it was an “unpleasant question” and decided to respond with the two ways it’s done.

Weird pseudonym for an animator, but 角松倶楽部 (Kadomatsu Club?) did such excellent directing for The Apothecary Diaries Episode 17, especially in their use of compare/contrast paneling on both Jinshi and Maomao's perspectives, and the anime's lighting aesthetics overall. pic.twitter.com/WnmG3P8HLR — Violet?translating-a-lot-of-stuff mode (@violetheart08) February 3, 2024

Could there be a reason why it’s not a comfortable topic for Maomao? We might get some answers in The Apothecary Diaries episode 18, which will be released on February 11, 2024, on Crunchyroll. There will be six more episodes after the 18th episode before the first season of The Apothecary Diaries concludes, but things might wrap up with us getting to know Lakan’s true identity and his connection to Maomao.

Maomao was adopted by Luomen, but nothing is known about her biological parents. Lakan hinted at meeting an intelligent and beautiful courtesan years ago from the Verdigris House, with whom he had a child. It’s unconfirmed for now, but Maomao may be this courtesan’s daughter. She’s also intelligent and beautiful, but we don’t know enough about her mother to make that connection yet.

Lakan wouldn’t be interested in Maomao unless there’s a link between them. But as the anime has proven, Lakan acknowledges people for their skills. Maomao is a great problem solver, and catching the attention of Lakan might just mean that she’s being recognized for her talents.

