Meet the English Cast of ‘The Apothecary Diaries’!

The Apothecary Diaries was one of the breakout anime series of 2023, continuing into 2024. Adapted from the light novel series of the same name, written by Natsu Hyūga and illustrated by Touko Shino, the anime has received an English Dub produced by Crunchyroll. Let’s take a look at who’s voicing who!

The Apothecary Diaries follows the story of Maomao, a talented apothecary whose deep love of poisons and medicine can lean toward the extreme. Having grown up and worked in the Pleasure District of the city, she is wise to the ways of the world, though not quite wise enough to stop herself from getting kidnapped and sold off to the palace, where she starts work as a maid.

It isn’t long though before a medical emergency grasps her attention, and her efforts to help the sick place her under the watchful gaze of Jinshi, a beautiful eunuch (or so Maomao believes) who becomes fascinated with her as one might a toy. Unable to hide her skills, Maomao is put to work in the Inner Circle of the palace, tending to the Emperor’s concubines and solving mysteries using her keen medical and deductive skills.

The show has been well-received thanks to its clever female protagonist who manages to avoid many of the tropes of shojo anime. Despite her straightforward assessment of people and the world, which sometimes comes off as blunt, she is compassionate and caring while retaining her wit and dry humor. Though there is obviously romantic tension emanating from Jinshi towards her, Maomao is not perturbed nor does she simply fawn over him as all the other women (and men) do due to his beauty.

(Toho Studios)

With so many shojo anime out there, The Apothecary Diaries is refreshing in its handling of its female lead, and with mysteries constantly abounding in the palace, it’s always entertaining. While the anime is produced by TOHO Animation Studio, Crunchyroll has produced an English Dub.

Voicing the lead character of Moamoa is Emi Lo, a Taiwanese/Chinese-American voiceover actress who has an enviable portfolio of work including voicing Sumi in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fumi in Jujutsu Kaisen, Hawk in My Hero Academia, and Uta in the anime film Bubble.

Opposite Lo is Kaiji Tang, a Chinese-American voiceover actor with an equally enviable list of credits to his name including voicing Guts in Beserk, Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen, Bill in Beastars, and Osamu Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs.

Other English voiceover cast members include:

Alex Hom – Gaoshun, Jinshi’s assistant.

Bree Han – Xiaolan, another palace maid and Maomao’s friend.

Ciarán Strange – Pairin, one of the Three Princesses of Verdigris House, a brothel.

Erin Nicole Lundquist – Pairin (Stand-In; ep8)

Giovannie Cruz – Hongniang, the head lady-in-waiting of the Jade Pavilion.

Jim Foronda – Guen, the doctor whom Maomao refers to as the “quack doctor” of the Inner Circle.

Kelly Greenshield – Guiyuan, a lady-in-waiting in the Jade Pavilion.

Kelsey Maher – Yinghua, a lady-in-waiting in the Jade Pavilion.

Molly Zhang – Gyokuyō, one of the Emperor’s favorite consorts known as the “Precious Consort.”

Monica Flatley – Joka, the youngest of the Three Princesses of Verdigris

Monica Rial – Ah-Duo, a consort and friend to the Emperor, known as the “Pure Consort.”

Naya Moreno – Ailan, a lady-in-waiting in the Jade Pavilion.

Rebecca Danae – Meimei, the second-oldest of the Three Princesses of Verdigris House.

Reshel Mae – Lishu, the youngest consort to the Emperor known as the “Virtuous Consort.”

Seth Fuentes – Lihaku, a rising official in the Outer Court.

Stephen Miller – Luomen, a skilled apothecary and Maomao’s adoptive father.

Trina Nishimura – Lihua, a consort of the Emporer’s known as the “Wise Consort.”

The anime is still ongoing and is available to watch on Crunchyroll and certain other streaming sites with both Sub and Dub options.

(featured image: Toho Animation Studio)

