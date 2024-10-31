‘That would be D Day’: Fox News host would be mad if his wife…hypothetically voted for Kamala Harris

If you’re with a man who wants to suppress your vote, maybe don’t be with that man! But then again, if you’re married to a Fox News host, you know what you’re getting into. And now one of the hosts of The Five has strong words about his wife’s vote.

Jesse Watters was on The Five when he said that if his wife ended up voting for Kamala Harris, that’d be worse than having an affair. Watters married his current wife, Emma DiGiovine, after reportingly cheating on his first wife, Noelle Watters, with her.

“If I found out Emma was going into the voting booth and pulling the lever for Harris, that’s the same thing as having an affair,” Watters said on the show. “That violates the sanctity of our marriage. What else is she keeping from me? What has she been lying about?”

When asked why his wife would lie to him in this hypothetical situation, Watters doubled down on his thoughts. When asked if he threatened her (because why would she lie to him), Watters just went on saying “Why would she do that and then vote Harris? Why would she say she’s voting Trump and then vote Harris? And then she said ‘I lied to you for the last four years.’ It’s OVER, Emma. That would be D Day.”

jesse: if i found out my wife secretly voted for harris, "that's the same thing as having an affair… that violates the sanctity of our marriage… that would be D Day" pic.twitter.com/nbZF3U4X1R — helena hind (@cynicalzoomer) October 30, 2024

So, to clarify, in this situation, alleged cheater Jesse Watters said that he would consider his wife voting for someone other than Donald Trump in the same was as if she was having an affair. Well, you’d seemingly know something about that, wouldn’t you?

This is a sad reality we’re seeing

Unfortunately, a lot of women have been posting about “canceling” out their husbands’ votes for Donald Trump with a vote for Kamala Harris. Happy they’re sticking to their beliefs but also why are you married to someone like that? I understand that you cannot control what someone else does or how they think. But if you’re with a man that does not understand why Donald Trump is a bad choice for America, I think you have bigger issues to tackle.

This election isn’t just about MAGA heads vs. liberals. It is literally about basic human rights. Trump and JD Vance want to take away the rights of Americans for their own warped vision of what this country should be. Their policies are racist, sexist, and homophobic. Spending your life with a man who thinks all that is a-okay by him doesn’t seem like a great way to spend your time. No matter how much you “love him,” it feels weird to have fundamental beliefs that are THAT different from one another in a partnership.

If your husband is threatening you about your vote and saying that a vote for Kamala Harris is like cheating on him, maybe look into a divorce. There is no reason why a man should have that much power over you. Your vote is YOURS, not his. Anyway, that man thinks controlling women is “fun” so maybe get out while you still can.

