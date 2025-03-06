Target 40 Day boycott: Impact, why it’s happening, and how to participate

Target is one of several companies that have walked back DEI initiatives following executive orders targeting practices Donald Trump describes as “discriminatory.” Americans have taken notice and are ready to speak in a way these companies understand: with their dollar.

Recommended Videos

Rev. Jamal Bryant, author and pastor of a megachurch in Atlanta, is urging people to boycott Target over its decision to get rid of its DEI policies. The boycott will last 40 days and coincides with Lent, beginning on Ash Wednesday, March 5, and ending on Easter Sunday. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Bryant shared his reasons for targeting Target first rather than other companies who have walked back DEI programs like Walmart or Amazon.

“First, Target is headquartered in the same city George Floyd was killed,” he said, before speaking of Target’s 2020 decision to establish REACH, Racial Equity Action and Change, in which it pledged to invest $2 billion into Black-owned businesses by December 2025, according to Reuters. “January of 2025, they dishonor that commitment so we wanted to hold them accountable, because when they made the pledge it had nothing to do with DEI.”

Bryant established a website, TargetFast.org, listing the boycott’s four demands: honoring the $2 billion commitment, depositing $250 million in Black-owned banks, restoring DEI initiatives, and bringing Target community centers to 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Those who wish to join the 40-day boycott can do so by signing the pledge on the TargetFast website.

Boycotts against Target over its decision to reverse DEI are already proving effective. A recent Feb. 28 blackout boycott saw online traffic down by 9% that day and foot traffic has fallen every week since Target made its announcement to walk back DEI, Forbes reports. The boycott will serve as an example of “the impact when Black people walk away,” Bryant says. According to Bryant’s Instagram, over 110,000 people have pledged to join the boycott.

This isn’t the first time Target has caved to conservative pressure. In 2024, Target removed its Pride collection from select stores after customers purposefully knocked over Pride displays and antagonized employees. If Target’s going to make big claims like investing $2 billion into Black-owned businesses or “supporting the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and year-round,” they should be more like Costco and stick to their messaging even when bigots get loud.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy