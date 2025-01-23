‘Making Discrimination Great Again’: Trump ruthlessly slammed for DEI protection rollback by Americans

As the MAGA side of the country wanted, Donald Trump has continued to slash DEI programs meant to help with diversity, equality, and inclusion. While Trump is celebrating this, others are angry that he is actively cheering on discrimination. As one user on X wrote “Trump. Making Discrimination Great Again.”

Since his inauguration not 3 days ago, Trump has gotten rid of many programs that helped to bring inclusion to the government. His election has encouraged many of his base to loudly proclaim that being “woke” is over and many have attacked the queer community as a response to Trump’s push against DEI programs.

Trump seems to think that DEI programs are “discriminatory.” He said as much plainly. “My administration has taken actions to abolish all discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion nonsense.” The point of DEI programs were to protect people FROM discrimination.

some doublespeak from Trump: "My administration has taken actions to abolish all discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion nonsense." pic.twitter.com/0Ngz6OgnuP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2025

Sir, that’s not- you know what, whatever.

Many Americans are rightfully angry at Trump and his lack of understanding when it comes to DEI programs. One X user pointed out that those programs helped to provide disabled veterans with the chance to work and be included. “Has he forgotten that DEI includes the disabled who may be able to work with reasonable accommodations? Disabled vets are ‘nonsense?'”

Another wrote it as plainly as possible, saying “Well now the white male snowflakes won’t be discriminated against I guess.” Others have pointed out how these programs help keep women safe at work and that Trump does not really know what these DEI programs do. Which is kind of the entire issue with Trump as a candidate and now President. He just doesn’t know what anything actually is and lies about it all.

Happy for the white guys, I guess

The idea that many white straight cisgender men have had is that the DEI programs hurt them. Actually, my guy, if you are good at your job, it doesn’t matter. You’ll still be employed. The real issue is that discrimination was happening to everyone NOT white, straight, or male. So these programs served to provide an equal playing field to all candidates.

But Trump’s base hears inclusion and somehow thinks that they’ll be left behind. Well, if you lack the skill to perform a job, then yes. These programs are not actively trying to discriminate against you, they were trying to fight discrimination from happening. But explaining that to anyone in Trump’s administration is like talking to a brick wall.

It is sad how exhausting it all is. One X user shared how her daughter is struggling to find a job already and the DEI programs being disregarded is going to make it worse. “It’s not nonsense. My daughter is 23 years old. She’s in a job program trying to find a job and having the stigma of autism on her back. You just made it harder for her to get a job.”

It is going to get more frustrating (and white and male) as time goes on and that’s not going to end well for…well, anyone. The white men included.

