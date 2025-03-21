Considering that Invincible takes place in a universe containing a planet full of homicidal Supermen, it’s easy to think that the most powerful citizens of Viltrum would dominate slots one through ten on this list. But one would be wrong. In the world of Invincible, some surprising contenders have arisen from across the galaxy. Whether or not their combined might will be enough to stop the Viltrumite horde remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure, the battles to come will make great TV.

Recommended Videos

Here are the 10 strongest Invincible characters, ranked.

10. Robot

(Prime Video)

What Robot lacks in brawn, he makes up for in brains. Sure, this mechanical man isn’t going to be able to go toe to toe with the galaxy’s strongest warriors in a feat of strength, but Robot is so deviously clever that he’ll make sure he’s always fighting battles of wits instead of fists. Using the power of his mind, Robot was able to do something that not even Omni-Man could: bring America to its knees. Spoiler alert: through strategy and subterfuge, Robot launched a successful coup against Cecil Steadman, one of the most ruthless minds that the series has ever seen, and was able to bring the United States under authoritarian rule. That’s no small feat of power.

9. Space Racer

(Prime Video)

Like Robot, Space Racer might not be able to put the smackdown on a Viltrumite in a physical fight, but a Viltrumite would be damn foolish to try to bring a fist to a disintegration gunfight. Space Racer is the only being in the universe capable of wielding the Infinity Ray, a matter-annihilating weapon the size of a large handgun. The Infinity Ray can erase anything it’s pointed at, including Viltrumites. With his OP gun, Space Racer is one of the few characters in the series genuinely capable of killing a Viltrumite. If he didn’t have the Infinity Ray, he’d just be some random alien with a space motorcycle, but since he does, we have to put some respect on his name or he might blast us into nonexistence.

8. Anissa

(Prime Video)

Anissa is a powerful and aggressive Viltrumite, which I know seems like a description that fits literally all Viltrumites; what I mean is that she is more powerful and aggressive than most of her planet’s famously murderous population. Anissa is capable of ripping through the strongest of opponents with ease, whether they be giant alien monsters or a superhero unlucky enough to be standing in her way. While she has admitted she isn’t the strongest Viltrumite, she is a trusted lieutenant of those who are. She works closely with some of the most powerful people on this list, and what she lacks in sheer strength she makes up for in sheer depravity. Readers of the Invincible comic know what I mean.

7. Atom Eve

(Prime Video)

Atom Eve is essentially a god-like being who could easily become the most powerful character on this list if it wasn’t for the limits put on her power. To grossly oversimplify, she’s able to manipulate matter at the atomic level and take apart and build molecules at will. The only reason she can’t turn all the other characters on this list into organic jelly is that she has a mental limiter that doesn’t allow her to use her powers on living things, a limitation she can sometimes override under extreme stress. She’s so powerful she holds her own against one of the most powerful Viltrumites in the galaxy, and through a combined effort with Mark Grayson can (spoiler alert) defeat the millennia-old Viltrumite warrior Conquest.

6. Nolan Grayson

(Prime Video)

Nolan Grayson aka Omni-Man was at one point the most powerful character in Invincible, eclipsing all of Earth’s other heroes by orders of magnitude. He could take on the combined might of the Invincible version of the Justice League entirely on his own and go toe to toe with home planet Viltrum’s more powerful denizens. Nolan’s power is eventually eclipsed by his son Mark, whose unique human/Viltrumite DNA gives him a genetic edge in combat. But so far in the series, the only thing we’ve seen truly capable of ending Nolan Grayson is a black hole, which, to be fair, is the one reality-breaking oddity capable of ending everything in existence.

5. Conquest

(Image Comics)

Having fought countless battles over millennia, Conquest is one of the oldest and strongest Viltrumites in existence. His sheer power is matched only by his insatiable penchant for sadism, which he demonstrates while he pulls apart his foes—slowly. Conquest’s arrogance ultimately led to his downfall, as he toyed with Mark Grayson during their final battle instead of quickly finishing the younger and less experienced fighter. Had Conquest not underestimated Mark, it’s possible that the older Viltrumite could have easily wiped the floor with the series’ protagonist. After all, Cecil Steadman explicitly says that Conquest is more powerful than Mark’s father, Omni Man. Yikes.

4. Mark Grayson

(Prime Video)

Mark Grayson isn’t the most powerful character in the Invincible universe (yet) but he has proven that he can hold his own against the best of them. What Mark lacks in experience and strategic know-how he makes up for with sheer, unbridled shonen protagonist determination. By refusing to (literally) lay down and die, Mark defeated Conquest, who was easily one of the most powerful characters in the entire series. As the series progresses, Mark gets stronger and stronger until, spoiler alert, he eventually does become the most powerful character in the Invincibles universe, serving as Emperor of the Viltrumites at the end of the comic. As a human/Viltrumite hybrid, Mark’s strength improves faster than a pureblooded Viltrumite. Though he doesn’t begin his journey as the strongest character, he’s eventually able to surpass all other Viltrumites, including his father, with training.

3. Allen The Alien

(Prime Video)

Allen The Alien wasn’t always a beast. Before being eviscerated by Viltrumites, Allen was a reasonably powerful evaluation officer for the Coalition of Planets. He wasn’t exactly great at the job, considering he got Earth confused with the similarly named planet Urath. Yet despite his average career, the Coalition of Planets saw fit to elevate his power to godly levels after his near death at the hands of Viltrum’s forces. He awakens in a recovery bed with enhanced physiology, courtesy of the Coalition of Planets science team. He can now go up against elite Viltrumites and shrugs off the toughest blows without a scratch. He once challenged Mark Grayson to a fight, and at this rate, Allen might just win it.

2. Battle Beast

(Image Comics)

Battle Beast achieved the dream of countless shonen protagonists; he became the most powerful person in his home world and united his people in an ultimate and peaceful utopia. Yet it wasn’t enough. Battle Beast is possessed by such a strong bloodlust that he travels the galaxy to sate it with the innards of the universe’s strongest warriors. Battle Beast famously (spoiler alert) met his end when facing off against the most powerful character in the universe, Grand Regent Thrall, and was nearly able to defeat him. In fact, Battle Beast was already grievously wounded when facing off against Thragg and STILL permanently scarred the strongest Viltrumite. If Battle Beast had been uninjured and in his prime during that fight, I don’t think Thragg would have been the one to walk (fly?) away.

1. Grand Regent Thragg

(Image Comics)

While prime-time Battle Beast may have had an edge against the Grand Regent, we’ll never know. We do know that Thragg is the strongest Viltrumite alive, wearing Battle Beast’s skin as a mantle around his neck. Thragg is a prodigy among prodigies, a genetic anomaly among his people that makes him one of the strongest, fastest, toughest, and smartest warriors on Viltrum. He also has had access to top-tier training on his home planet, allowing him to augment his peak physical abilities with the best combat experience available. Grand Regent Thragg is the epitome of the Viltrumite “might makes right” philosophy, and stands at the top of the universal food chain because he willed himself there. He’s the reason the Viltumite empire is built different—because he is built different.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy