‘Invincible’s Atom Eve Is Getting Her Own Visual Novel Game This Month!

Don’t you love it when heroes are the villains? Amazon Prime’s Invincible takes what we know about superheroes and throws a million curveballs at us and its characters—including Atom Eve, who’s about to get her own visual novel-style game from Skybound Games.

If you adore The Boys and have read DC’s Injustice: Gods Among Us comics, then you’ll fall head over heels for Amazon Prime’s Invincible, an adult animated series following the story of 17-year-old Mark as he discovers he has similar powers to his super-famous father, Omni-Man. Without spoiling too much, let’s just say Omni-Man’s intentions aren’t always heroic.

Mark discovers he has superhero friends closer than he realizes, and Atom Eve reveals herself as a friend from his high school. I’ve been itching for more Invincible since 2021, and Amazon Prime has announced season 2 will be released on November 3.

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve

While I’m waiting patiently for the next season, Skybound Games is providing the perfect distraction. Invincible’s Atom Eve is getting her well-deserved moment in the spotlight. As a fan favorite, Atom Eve had a lot of trials and tribulations in season 1, including the betrayal of her boyfriend, Rex Splode. She’s known for her ability to bend energy into hard light constructs that can take any shape, and in Skybound Games’ Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, we get the chance to play as Atom Eve in a visual novel-style game.

Steam gave a brief description of the upcoming game which is set to release on November 14: “Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is the first original Invincible game from Skybound Games, the creator-led company behind Invincible and The Walking Dead. Experience an original story with striking art directed by Rossi Gifford and creative direction by award-winning writer Jill Murray, and explore the life of Atom Eve in a world filled with beloved characters. Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.”

I can’t wait to see what’s in store in the game and what Invincible will bring to fans after the shocking season 1 finale. Probably more guts, gore, and teen drama … I can’t wait!

