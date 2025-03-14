Will there be ‘Invincible’ season 4?

Following Invincible‘s explosive season 3 finale, viewers will be eager to know when or if Invincible season 4 is coming to Prime Video.

In Invincible season 3, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) continues struggling with his superhero identity and the fallout from his father Omni-Man’s (J. K. Simmons) attempted takeover of Earth. He struggles to balance his personal life and relationship with his brother Oliver (Christian Convery) with his increasingly difficult superhero life as he clashes with Cecil (Walton Goggins) and faces new and old enemies from every direction. The season effectively delivered on its finale with one of the bloodiest, most brutal episodes yet, featuring a 30-minute, epic superhuman showdown.

Now that the finale has their adrenaline pumping, fans will be glad to know Invincible will return for season 4. The fourth season was confirmed ahead of season 3’s release at the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024. Interestingly, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman teased the show would deviate from past seasons by tackling a completely original storyline in season 4 rather than adapting more of the comic book material. The news makes it challenging for viewers to predict what season 4 has in store for them, although the season 3 finale’s post-credit scene hints at an unexpected villain.

While Invincible season 4 is confirmed, it does not yet have a release date. However, Kirkman and Simmons have suggested the wait won’t be too long. Omni-Man voice actor Simmons confirmed he had already begun working on season 4, while Kirkman stated his focus was on wrapping the season. Invincible hit some bumps in the road early on, resulting in a nearly 3-year wait between season 1 and season 2. There seems to be little threat of that happening again, though. The wait between season 2 and season 3 was just under a year, making it most likely that season 4 will drop in early 2026 or, if we’re fortunate, late 2025.

