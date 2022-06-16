Sometimes, it’s fun being a social media manager—something I say as our social media manager. But whenever you get to, as the kids say, own someone for their bad takes, it feels like everything has been worth it. And that’s what happened with the Star Wars Twitter account when some “fan” of the franchise decided to tell them not to make Star Wars political. Yes, I know, an absolutely baffling thing to say about a series that has Episode I talking about trade politics.

The official Star Wars account tweeted out a message for Pride Month and shared Jan Bazaldua’s cover for Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24 with a link to the comic and more information about it. What happened then was something that truly boggles the mind.

Celebrate #PrideMonth with Jan Bazaldua’s incredible cover for Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24, out today! More info here: https://t.co/TgLG4au6Bh pic.twitter.com/G82ZFiOYnd — Star Wars (@starwars) June 15, 2022

Then, a user tweeted back at the official account saying, “Don’t make Star Wars political,” and boy howdy is that a lot to unpack given that it is … you know, STAR WARS.

1. Queer characters existing isn’t political



2. Star WARS is literally in our name — Star Wars (@starwars) June 15, 2022

This is the energy I want from the official Star Wars account and also from fans. I have been the focus of the “fandom menace” in the past because I’m not afraid to point out that the warped views people have about Star Wars are not correct. And while it isn’t our job to yell at those who seem to completely misunderstand the franchise, it’s nice to know that the official accounts are also not taking it anymore.

Queer inclusion is not a political move

There has been a new wave of right-wing adjacent people claiming that any queer character is inherently political. That’s because they have made queer inclusion a political thing instead of recognizing it for what it really is: being inclusive. What we’re seeing is creatives telling stories that we haven’t seen in these universes, and it is great to see this kind of diversity and inclusion present in our media.

The problem for those who think it is political is that they are making it so. They’re making someone’s sexuality or identity a political statement because they want to police it. So, saying that the inclusion of a queer character is political says a lot more about you than it does the inclusion you clearly have a problem with.

Star Wars is political by nature

But on the other hand, saying to not make Star Wars political is quite literally laughable. First of all, it’s called Star Wars. Second, when you think about any of the films or shows, they’re all politically motivated because again, the title of the franchise is Star Wars. So this move to not make it “political” is again reinforcing their warped idea that existing as a queer individual is inherently political when literal war is apparently not.

Yes, wars are inherently political, even when they’re in the stars. So, anyone who has this instant response doesn’t actually understand the franchise. What they want is for their outdated political ideals and mindset to be what is represented in their media, and they don’t like that the world is changing and leaving their horrific views behind.

Star Wars is political. Queer inclusion is not.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

