‘Spineless simps’: MAGA Congress members are roasted for overlooking Trump’s lawlessness

Donald Trump broke the law, and his supporters don’t care.

In an interview on CNBC, Texas Senator Ted Cruz was asked if he was perturbed by the president’s decision to fire over a dozen inspectors general without providing Congress with 30 days notice—as is required by law. Cruz skirted the question, saying that Trump—as the chief executive—had the right to do so. When reminded that Trump did not have the right to terminate the inspectors general immediately, Cruz chalked Trump’s decision up to “checks and balances” working as they should.

MAGA Office of FAFO—a Twitter user whose self-declared mission is “reminding the cult what they voted for”—said that that Cruz’ lack of concern for the law makes him another one of the “spineless simps who cried at Biden doing anything.”

And cry they did. When Joe Biden made the decision to pardon Hunter Biden due to what he believed was a politically motived prosecution against his son, Republicans lost it. “Joe Biden has lied from start to finish,” said Kentucky Republican James Comer in a post on X. Sen. John Barrasso wrote, “tonight’s pardon is wrong. It proves to the American people that there is a two-tier system of justice” in a similar post. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the pardon an “admission that Hunter is a criminal.”

Ted Cruz himself cynically predicated that Biden would issue a pardon for his son, then jumped at the change to say “I told you so” on X.

Cruz then dug through Biden’s past tweets for more ammunition. “This aged like fine milk” said Cruz of Biden’s declaration that “no one is above the law”

Republicans ate their words after Trump’s recent pardoning spree, which granted clemency to around 1500 people who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building—many of those pardoned were guilty of violent crimes.

When Donald Trump first floated the idea of a Jan. 6 pardon around, some Republicans balked. Ted Cruz said that there was a “stark difference between acts of violence and peaceful protest,” and that acts of violence were “unacceptable from any political perspective.” Sen. Lindsey Graham said “To seek a pardon of these people would be wrong,” and argued that if granted, the pardons would “destroy President Trump.”

President Trump did it anyway, and many Republicans were keen to help him maintain his political legacy. When asked whether or not they agreed with Trump’s decision, some Republican lawmakers dodged the question, mumbling that it was the “president’s prerogative” or that they had yet to “review” the president’s decision. Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville used the opportunity to fan the flames of conspiracy. “I feel sorry for what happened to a lot of the Capitol police,” he told Huffpost, “but you could tell it was all a setup with what, 23 FBI agents involved in it.”

Few Republicans changed their tune as drastically as Ted Cruz. While Cruz initially called the Jan. 6 a “terrorist attack,” he later appeared on Tucker Carlson to apologize for his remark, calling it “sloppy” and “frankly dumb.” Carlson himself called Cruz a liar, and Marjorie Taylor Greene said that Cruz’ remark was an insult to the “MAGA patriots” responsible for the attack. In the wake of the January 6th pardons, Cruz said that he was “glad that President Trump corrected that abuse of power.” While Cruz appears all to willing to forgive and forget the president’s illegal acts, the American people won’t—just like they won’t forget the time Cruz ditched his state during a deadly blizzard to fly to Cancun. Never.

