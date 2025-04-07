‘Losers and failures!’: Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene introduce the new ‘PANICAN’ party and urge MAGAs not to join

Whenever somebody says “don’t panic” you already know the situation, whatever it may be, is more than likely beyond salvageable at that point — Well what does it say about the U.S. economy when Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene are doing exactly that?

As per Trump’s usual style, the president has come up with a catchy name to label all the panicked citizens who are worrying about the price increases resulting from the new tariffs unveiled last week. In a post to Truth Social, the president warned people not to join what he dubbed the “PANICAN” party which he explains is “A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!” Thanks for explaining that one Donald, never would have guessed.

Being the biggest Trump yes-man on the face of the earth you know Marjorie Taylor Greene had to add own thoughts, tweeting, “PANICANS are losers and failures! Don’t be a PANICAN!!”

PANICANS are losers and failures!



Don’t be a PANICAN!! pic.twitter.com/nV0jl7OSKL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) April 7, 2025

Of course it’s easy to tell everyone else not to panic when you’re privileged enough to hide away on a golf course for the weekend while the rest of the country wonder how they’ll be affording their next meal. Trump and Greene are giving Lord Farquaad from Shrek vibes, you know that scene when he’s addressing his soldiers? “Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make.”

Saying this after the biggest economic shake up in decades is diabolical

This all comes after the massive outcry against Trump’s tariff plans which look set to destroy the U.S. economy and trade relations with the rest of the world. In fact, this foreign trade policy has already turned some of the most staunch Trump supporters into critics, people like Ben Shapiro and even Elon Musk, are speaking out against the decisions made by the president and his advisors.

If Trump’s tariffs really were to bring some long term benefit but short term pain it might be understandable, but there’s no evidence that the plan will even be beneficial in the long term. The president is just throwing the working class of America to the dogs. Historically, high tariffs have only ever made things worse for the American people, why should it be any different now?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that this has all fallen upon deaf ears though, Trump and Marjorie are the villains of every disaster movie ever, you know, the ones who ignore all the signs and deny, deny, deny, until it’s too late to do anything about it. People are right to be panicking (sorry, PANICAN), this ship is being steered by a madman intent on crashing and nothing can be done about it.

