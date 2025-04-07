Epstein & Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre leaves hospital despite ‘4 days to live’ claim

Virginia Giuffre, who is famous for her legal cases against Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, left Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, Australia, on Monday. This happened almost a week after she made a shocking statement saying she was about to die in a few days.

As reported by NY Post, Giuffre, is leaving the hospital. She is a well-known person in the Epstein scandal, had first claimed she only had four days left to live after being in a car crash. This statement came after her car hit a school bus on March 24 in Neergabby, a small town near Perth. When she posted a photo of her injuries on social media, it caused a lot of public attention and worry.

However, officials have called the accident a “minor collision,” saying no one was hurt—which contradicts Giuffre’s version of events. Her decision to go to the hospital was based on her own claims, not on any police reports. Parents of the children on the bus also agreed with the police, saying no one was injured in the crash.

Virginia Giuffre leaves hospital despite death forecast

Giuffre’s spokesperson gave a different story, saying her health got worse after the small accident, which is why she needed to be hospitalized. This difference in accounts makes people question whether Giuffre’s original statements about how bad the crash was—and how serious her injuries were—were true.

Giuffre stayed in the hospital for six days, but no details about her actual condition were shared, which made the situation even more mysterious. When she left the hospital, she avoided the media, leaving without being seen. While her current health isn’t confirmed, the fact that she was allowed to leave suggests she’s doing better—though it’s unclear how much she’s recovered. The lack of clear information about her medical state makes it even harder to understand what really happened with the crash and her hospital stay.

This situation is just the latest in a life full of high-profile legal fights and public accusations. Giuffre’s past involvement in the Epstein case, which also brought attention to Prince Andrew, keeps her in the spotlight. Because of this, people have been looking closely at her hospital stay, connecting it to her past controversies. Her public statements about the accident have only made people pay even more attention.

Photo by Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images/Virginia Giuffre/Instagram

To make things more complicated, Giuffre recently accused her husband, Robert, of abuse. This claim came out around the same time she went to the hospital, suggesting that personal and public problems might be happening at once. This accusation, separate from the car crash and hospital stay, shows that Giuffre is dealing with multiple personal struggles, which might be affecting how she sees her own health and safety. The timing of these events—the abuse claim, the crash, the hospital stay, and her release—raises the question of whether stress from all these issues might have played a role in her health problems.

While Giuffre’s claim got a lot of attention at first, the conflicting reports from police and parents have made people doubt how serious her injuries really were—and whether her hospital stay was necessary. Without detailed medical information, it’s even tougher to know what really happened.

