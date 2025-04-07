Yet again, people (Matt Gaetz) cannot leave Sabrina Carpenter alone

Did you know that Sabrina Carpenter is an adult woman? In fact, she’s about to turn 26 years old. Given how people react to her online, you’d think she was a child but she’s not. She’s grown.

I say this because Sabrina Carpenter’s concerts are yet again the subject of public scrutiny. Why? Because of the song “Juno.” In the song, she talks about how she enjoys having sex with her partner so much that she wants to have a baby with him. So it should not be surprising that during her concert, the song is a little more sexually explicit than other songs on her album.

To be fair, a lot of Short n’ Sweet is all about her sex life. The song “Bed Chem,” is reportedly about her past relationship with Barry Keoghan and their sex life. If I wrote out my favorite lyric from that song, I’d probably get dinged for being inappropriate. The point is: If you listen to her album, you know that Carpenter’s music is sexually explicit.

Which is why I think the argument over her concerts is silly. Before we get into this, here is “Juno”:

During her concerts, there is a part of the song where Carpenter pretends to act out a sex act on stage. This has been happening since the start of the Short n’ Sweet tour and it is not a big deal, especially if you know that this is a concert for adults and not children. And yet here we are.

Carpenter recently did two simulated sex acts that had conservatives online mad. One, she pretended to do an Eiffel tower and I will let an image of it explain itself to you.

Sabrina Carpenter shows off new “Juno” position at night 2 of her Paris show. pic.twitter.com/j4YOD7XtUi — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) March 17, 2025

Now, her motorboating has even Matt Gaetz is creepily talking about her…

Leave her alone!

A video of Carpenter getting on her knees and seemingly motorboating is making the rounds online. So much so that Gaetz reposted it, writing “Poor technique.” Gross! But it is part of a larger problem that people have with musicians like Carpenter. We have seen it with Miley Cyrus and other former Disney Channel stars but basically, if you were once a child star, people want you to stay that way.

Carpenter has been acting and singing for quite sometime. So many knew her when she was a young girl. It means that they see her now, as a nearly 26 year-old woman, and they cannot handle the fact that she is now an adult singing about sex. That’s no one’s fault but theirs! It isn’t on Sabrina Carpenter that these people have a problem with an adult talking about sex.

Many of the more conservative takes on Carpenter’s video were mean to the singer. One wrote “I think she craves attention because her music doesn’t cut it.” That’s just not true! Carpenter’s music is great, that’s part of why her concerts are so popular.

At the end of the day, if people are mad about Carpenter doing this, that’s on them and not on her. Anyway, let me go listen to “Bed Chem.”

(featured image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

