‘The White Lotus’ fans have already decided who the new Jennifer Coolidge is as they yearn for season 4

The dramatic Season 3 finale of HBO’s The White Lotus left fans shocked, but among all the violence and big surprises, one character stood out as the most likely to become the show’s next big star: Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff. While the show’s creator, Mike White, hasn’t said much about Season 4, fans online are loudly demanding Posey’s return, making her the top candidate to follow in the footsteps of Jennifer Coolidge’s unforgettable character, Tanya McQuoid.

Coolidge’s Tanya was a perfect mix of chaos—rich, insecure, and surprisingly emotional. Over two seasons, she became a pop culture icon, a character who, despite her wealth, felt real because of her loneliness and desire for love. Posey’s Victoria seems like a different kind of wealthy woman, but she taps into similar feelings, just in a quieter, funnier way.

Parker Posey relishing in the fact that her daughter needs organic food and air conditioning ????? #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/BBBliKwyyp — Suzette ✨ (@S7TTE_) April 7, 2025

Victoria’s calm attitude, sharp comments, and mild reactions to the madness around her make her just as interesting. She represents a type of rich person who’s clueless in a way that’s funny instead of annoying. Unlike Tanya, who had big emotional breakdowns, Victoria stays cool under pressure, which makes her reactions even funnier because she barely seems to notice the disaster unfolding around her.

The White Lotus fans want spinoff for Tanya

Fans online love Posey’s performance. Twitter is full of people asking for a spinoff centered on her character, proving she has the same lasting appeal as Coolidge’s Tanya. Viewers praise Posey’s perfect comedic timing, which, like Coolidge’s, mixes humor and sadness effortlessly. But Posey’s humor is drier and more subtle—a contrast to Coolidge’s bigger, louder style.

One X user said “here’s the deal. we had Jennifer Coolidge grace our screens for two seasons and two resorts. now they need to do the same with Parker Posey bc I could watch a whole other season where she’s mourning her husband’s prison sentence from the White Lotus in the Swiss Alps.”

This difference is exactly why she could be such a great successor; she brings a new twist to the same idea of rich people behaving badly. Both actresses also show real emotional depth, balancing their funny moments with genuine vulnerability that makes their characters feel real.

Not seeing the reaction to being poor from the Ratliff family was disappointing…



Waited all season to get a meltdown from Parker Posey. #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/jrjCnvkHQe — Derek Kopp (@MileHighKopp) April 7, 2025

The similarities between Tanya and Victoria go beyond just comedy. Both women show different sides of wealth and unhappiness. Tanya’s unhappiness comes out in wild, desperate ways—she craves attention and love, which leads to reckless choices. Victoria’s unhappiness is quieter, shown through her sarcastic jokes and distant attitude toward her family’s problems.

PARKER POSEY FOR WHITE LOTUS SEASON FOUR! GET THE SCRIPT WRITTEN NOW!#WhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotus

pic.twitter.com/Y2HXxx5o98 — Kenny (@kennysroys) April 7, 2025

The future of The White Lotus is still unclear, especially since composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer won’t be back for Season 4, and there’s talk about the next season being set in Europe. But the huge fan response to Posey’s performance gives the show a clear direction. Without Veer’s music, the show might take on a darker, more thoughtful tone, matching Posey’s restrained but powerful acting.

A Season 4 focused on Victoria—maybe dealing with money troubles or the fallout from her family’s actions—could explore new stories while staying true to the show’s themes of wealth, dysfunction, and death. This would let the series grow without losing what makes it special. No official announcements have been made yet. However, the strong fan support for Posey’s return suggests the creators know how much people love her character.

