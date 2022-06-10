Epic Fail at Disney’s Avengers Campus Sends Spider-Man Crashing Into a Building

Earlier this week, a hilarious mishap sent a (thankfully fake) Spider-Man careening straight into a building at the Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure Park.

The Avengers Campus boasts multiple rides, shows, and attractions, including the Avengers Headquarters, the Doctor Strange-themed Ancient Sanctum, and Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! With cast members roaming the campus as the Avengers and other Marvel characters, the campus is meant to be an immersive, up-close experience for Marvel fans.

One of the main attractions at the campus is the Spider-Man stunt show, with Spidey himself voiced by Tom Holland and played by a costumed cast member. The show starts with some of Peter Parker’s classic banter, followed by a few minutes of light parkour on the roof as Spidey tries out his new suit from Stark Industries. Then, at the climax of the show, Spidey sails from the top of one building to another. For that stunt, the actor is temporarily replaced by an animatronic stunt double called the Stuntronic, which is designed to do aerial acrobatics that … wouldn’t necessarily be safe for a human performer.

But everyone has off days, even an animatronic Spider-Man. Instagram user @mdglee_szm captured and posted the aerial mishap. (Again, it’s not a real guy crashing into the building, so you’re not a bad person for laughing.)

Ouch. For reference, here’s what the jump is supposed to look like (the jump itself starts around the 2:50 mark):

Sorry, Spidey! We all have days like that. According to @mdglee_szm’s post, the show was paused for a couple of hours so that the Stuntronic could nurse its wounds, but by the end of the day it was up and running again. No word yet on whether this incident has caused it to join the ranks of Spider-Men who could really use a good back-cracking.

