During Anime Expo, I came across a tweet from @/Something_Kage, who does social media management for the Blue Blur himself, Sonic the Hedgehog (or rather, Sonic’s official Twitter account). The tweet asked folks to help in making a crucial decision: which Sonic the Hedgehog popsicle keychain should be purchased?

This tweet brings me chili dog-induced joy – or ice cream, in this case. From the melty smiles to the droopy eyes, any kid who’s begged their mama for a dollar or two when hearing the ice cream truck can recognize what these are keychains of. Created by Artistsan Studio, we have Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Rouge, and Shadow in beautiful, way past “dripping over your fingers” form. Not pictured is Amy Rose, who was also available as a, presumably, strawberry-flavored option (note: do not eat these, I was just making a joke).

As far as actual ice cream goes, the only Sonic character to have a popsicle is Sonic himself, so it’s great to see some of the other characters getting the same bubblegum eye treatment. The Sonic popsicle of today is also, arguably, a bit better put together than I remember it being back in the day. Artistsan Studio’s take is closer to what I remember – a cold treat that’s trying its best. This is exactly why I love checking out artists at conventions. Where else would you find something this charming? Then again, I suppose the picture on the official ice cream website isn’t going to reveal the truth of what your cold treat looks like when you open the package.

The Gotta Go Fast Team Popsicle Keychain!

Artistsan Studio, which is based in California, had popsicle keychains available at their booth during Anime Expo. Fortunately for us, you didn’t have to be at the event to grab one (or two, or six) as the Etsy listing is now live. There’s no word on whether or not the other popsicle keychains will be available, as the Anime Expo photo reveals Spongebob and Bugs Bunny popsicles. An Instagram post from the studio also reveals that they had Bubbles’ available, too (it’s the fifth picture in the post below). For now, the six Sonic characters are ready to sit in your freezer – I mean, on your keys, or in your ita bag, or wherever you put your keychain collection.

You can check out the listing right here on Etsy, and follow Artistsan Studio right over here.

(Featured image: Artistsan Studio)

