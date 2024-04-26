Get Ready To Live Your Best Hobbit Life With ‘Tales of the Shire’

Anyone who’s ever wanted to go to Hobbiton without making the trek to New Zealand is in luck—this year, Wētā Workshop and Private Division are launching Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game.

Tailor-made for those who want to live the cozy life of a Hobbit and explore Middle-earth’s most idyllic and peaceful region, Tales of the Shire will allow players to create their own Hobbit character as you help to establish a new town called Bywater within the bounds of the Shire. Become part of a community of Hobbits and explore the landscape, hidden secrets, and ever-changing seasons of your new home away from home.

You can create and decorate a Hobbit hole to rival Bilbo Baggins’, go gardening, fishing, foraging, and trading, and you can cook and share meals, recipes, and ingredients with your fellow Hobbit neighbors. If you like Animal Crossing and you love Middle-earth, then this is the game for you.

You’ll see some familiar faces cross your path as well—the trailer seems to hint that the one and only Gandalf will be visiting the Shire, and some other familiar Hobbit characters may show up on your doorstep unexpectedly, too (let’s just hope it isn’t a bunch of rowdy Dwarves). You can watch the first official trailer for the game below.

Though we know the game is set to be released in Fall 2024, there’s no confirmed release date yet. The game is not yet available to pre-order, either, though you can now add it to your wishlist on Steam. Tales of the Shire will be playable for all types of gamers, including PC and console gamers. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch owners will all be able to enjoy this heartwarming and relaxing game.

Your perfect Hobbit-sized life awaits!

