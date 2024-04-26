Is There a ‘Fable 4’ Release Date? Here’s When To Expect It.

Since its reveal at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase in 2020, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of Fable 4.

However, a release date for the game has not been revealed yet. Estimates suggest that the game will come out in the latter half of 2024, with October being the most likely month. The reason behind this suggestion is that other Fable games released in this month in the past, and the trend might continue with Fable 4.

The game is being developed by Playground Games, which is behind the popular game series Forza Horizon. The game is being created using the same game engine that was used for the studio’s other titles. While the engine has had success with the motorsport games, it remains to be seen whether it can be adapted to a full-scale open-world RPG.

Fable 4 is undoubtedly one of the biggest upcoming titles on Xbox Series X, and it is expected to retain the humorous vein that made the earlier editions a hit amongst gamers. Fable 4 will feature British actor Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd, Submarine, Soul), who will be playing a giant in the much-awaited video game.

The game is set to release on PC and Xbox Series X and S and should be available to play on X Box Game Pass on day one. The game will not be available on PS5, as it is a Microsoft exclusive. An action-adventure RPG, Fable 4 will be released earlier than The Elder Scrolls 6, which is still five plus years away from a release, according to Microsoft vs. FTC Court Trial documents.

Playground Games hasn’t confirmed whether the new Fable game will continue the story of the earlier titles. The trailer announcement description suggests that this will be a “new beginning” for the franchise; however, that still doesn’t confirm if it’s a full reboot.

