The Traveler from Genshin Impact meets Sigewinne in the Fortress of Meropide
Category:
Gaming

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Genshin Impact’s Sigewinne

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 05:50 pm

Sigewinne will be our first Melusine playable character in Genshin Impact and we can’t wait! She’s the Head Nurse of the Fortress of Meropide, so it’s safe to assume that we’re getting another Hydro Vision healer.

Recommended Videos

We already have Kokomi, who is a five-star Hydro Vision healer. We also have Barbara, who is a four-star Hydro Vision Healer. Although they share the same element and utility, these two healers have different best-in-slot teams. Sigewinne is rumored to be a five-star bow user with her own signature weapon.

As for whether or not she’s a healer, that’s a rumor we’ve yet to see confirmed ahead of the release of Version 4.7 of Genshin Impact.

Several leakers have posted about Sigewinne’s rumored ascension materials. Regardless of her kit, if you like her as a character, you should consider farming these materials.

MaterialAmount to farmWhere to farm
Varunada Lazurite Silver1Weekly Bosses/Craftable
Varunada Lazurite Fragment9Weekly Bosses/Craftable
Varunada Lazurite Chunk9Weekly Bosses/Craftable
Varunada Lazurite Gemstone6Weekly Bosses/Craftable
Romaritime Flower168Fontaine (Open World)
Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom18All-Devouring Narwhal Boss Fight
Teachings of Equity9Pale Forgotten Glory (Monday, Thusday, and Sunday)
Guide to Equity63Pale Forgotten Glory (Monday, Thusday, and Sunday)
Philosophies of Equity114Pale Forgotten Glory (Monday, Thusday, and Sunday)
Crown of Insight3Events/Offering Systems

Sigewinne’s rumored weapon has HP percentage as its second stat, which will increase Sigewinne’s HP percentage for further healing.

But don’t start building the HP percentage bows you currently have available yet. It’s best to wait for the Genshin Impact Version 4.7 special program before you start building a bow you might not be able to use for other characters.

(featured image: Hoyoverse)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Your Ultimate Ranking of Every ‘Final Fantasy’ Game
A diverse group of warriors and mages in promo art for "Final Fantasy IV"
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Your Ultimate Ranking of Every ‘Final Fantasy’ Game
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Get Ready, RPG Fans, ‘Sand Land’ Is Coming Soon
Photo of Sand Land characters
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Get Ready, RPG Fans, ‘Sand Land’ Is Coming Soon
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Apr 25, 2024
Read Article The Twenty Best RPGs of All Time, Ranked—According To Some Neckbeard At The Renaissance Faire
Promo art for Dark Souls Remastered
Category: Gaming
Gaming
The Twenty Best RPGs of All Time, Ranked—According To Some Neckbeard At The Renaissance Faire
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 24, 2024
Read Article All ‘Persona 3’ Romance Options Ranked
A schoolgirl talks outside the school while cherry blossoms bloom in "Persona 3 Portable"
Category: Gaming
Gaming
All ‘Persona 3’ Romance Options Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 24, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Gacha Games, Ranked
Genshin Impact & Azur Lane
Category: Gaming
Gaming
10 Best Gacha Games, Ranked
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Your Ultimate Ranking of Every ‘Final Fantasy’ Game
A diverse group of warriors and mages in promo art for "Final Fantasy IV"
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Your Ultimate Ranking of Every ‘Final Fantasy’ Game
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Get Ready, RPG Fans, ‘Sand Land’ Is Coming Soon
Photo of Sand Land characters
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Get Ready, RPG Fans, ‘Sand Land’ Is Coming Soon
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Apr 25, 2024
Read Article The Twenty Best RPGs of All Time, Ranked—According To Some Neckbeard At The Renaissance Faire
Promo art for Dark Souls Remastered
Category: Gaming
Gaming
The Twenty Best RPGs of All Time, Ranked—According To Some Neckbeard At The Renaissance Faire
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 24, 2024
Read Article All ‘Persona 3’ Romance Options Ranked
A schoolgirl talks outside the school while cherry blossoms bloom in "Persona 3 Portable"
Category: Gaming
Gaming
All ‘Persona 3’ Romance Options Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 24, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Gacha Games, Ranked
Genshin Impact & Azur Lane
Category: Gaming
Gaming
10 Best Gacha Games, Ranked
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Apr 23, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.