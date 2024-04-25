Everything You Need to Know About ‘Genshin Impact’s Sigewinne

Sigewinne will be our first Melusine playable character in Genshin Impact and we can’t wait! She’s the Head Nurse of the Fortress of Meropide, so it’s safe to assume that we’re getting another Hydro Vision healer.

Recommended Videos

We already have Kokomi, who is a five-star Hydro Vision healer. We also have Barbara, who is a four-star Hydro Vision Healer. Although they share the same element and utility, these two healers have different best-in-slot teams. Sigewinne is rumored to be a five-star bow user with her own signature weapon.

As for whether or not she’s a healer, that’s a rumor we’ve yet to see confirmed ahead of the release of Version 4.7 of Genshin Impact.

"#Sigewinne's the most unique out of all the Melusine friends my parents know. They say that she was a guest at our place a long time ago, and that she held my hand, supporting me when I had just learned to walk. Many years have passed since, and I've become an adult — she, on… pic.twitter.com/tXLZANpEcp — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 22, 2024

Several leakers have posted about Sigewinne’s rumored ascension materials. Regardless of her kit, if you like her as a character, you should consider farming these materials.

Material Amount to farm Where to farm Varunada Lazurite Silver 1 Weekly Bosses/Craftable Varunada Lazurite Fragment 9 Weekly Bosses/Craftable Varunada Lazurite Chunk 9 Weekly Bosses/Craftable Varunada Lazurite Gemstone 6 Weekly Bosses/Craftable Romaritime Flower 168 Fontaine (Open World) Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom 18 All-Devouring Narwhal Boss Fight Teachings of Equity 9 Pale Forgotten Glory (Monday, Thusday, and Sunday) Guide to Equity 63 Pale Forgotten Glory (Monday, Thusday, and Sunday) Philosophies of Equity 114 Pale Forgotten Glory (Monday, Thusday, and Sunday) Crown of Insight 3 Events/Offering Systems

Sigewinne’s rumored weapon has HP percentage as its second stat, which will increase Sigewinne’s HP percentage for further healing.

But don’t start building the HP percentage bows you currently have available yet. It’s best to wait for the Genshin Impact Version 4.7 special program before you start building a bow you might not be able to use for other characters.

(featured image: Hoyoverse)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more