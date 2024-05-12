Footsoldier D Finds Another Likely Ally in ‘Go! Go! Loser Ranger!’ Episode 5

After five episodes, all we can say for sure is that the rangers of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! all have different motivations and personalities. Not everybody is going to be kind, even if they’re part of an organization that’s viewed synonymously with heroism.

But some like Hibiki are determined to get to the bottom of the Rangers’ rotten core. Hibiki’s investigation gave Footsoldier D a good way to slip into the Rangers. He and Hibiki are nothing alike in personality, but they share the same goal of ending the war. D’s attempts at acting like Hibiki are mediocre at best, but he hasn’t gotten caught so far. If you want to see D’s hilarious attempt at keeping up the disguise, you can now watch Go Go Loser Ranger’s fifth episode, which has been available on Disney+ (and Hulu in the U.S.) since May 12, 2024.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger Episode 5 Preview Images pic.twitter.com/9l5AAYOQMz — ?MangaAlerts #uw7s? (@MangaAlerts) May 9, 2024

Neither D nor we expected to find a Fighter hiding in Hibiki’s closet. Since Hibiki’s laptop was accidentally broken by D, we’re not sure what her relationship with Hibiki is. Maybe she’s Hibiki’s friend or an acquaintance since she’s been hiding in his closet. Despite her hatred for Rangers, this other Fighter was shown to care for Hibiki’s wellbeing.

Who is she? Maybe we’ll get to know when we get access to Hibiki’s laptop in the coming episode. But for now, she’s another Fighter whom D might be able to ally with while they’re at Bailong’s Nest.

