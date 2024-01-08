The first episode of Solo Leveling’s anime left fans wanting more, especially after Jinwoo and his gang were trapped in a double dungeon. Many in the group are in shock at the brutality of one D-Rank Hunter’s death, and now we know when episode 2 is coming.

Jinwoo’s wits might be able to get the rest of the hunters through, despite their dire situation. Despite being the “weakest hunter in the world,” Jinwoo had been shown to survive multiple raids in the past. This isn’t his first brush against death, but it’s certainly the most dangerous dungeon he’s ever had to go into.

Long-time manhwa readers were satisfied by the smooth action scenes that A-1 Pictures dished out in the first episode. Specifically, fans couldn’t get over Cha Hae In’s backflip online—that scene alone made many in the anime community want to take a look at Solo Leveling.

Cha Hae-In's badass debut in anime #sololeveling pic.twitter.com/bkrO6QCE66 — kyung | marcille face (@arahyumez) January 6, 2024

The studio is known for bringing Mashle and Sword Art Online to life, among other action anime. But Solo Leveling may be their most anticipated project yet, which is currently rated at 4.9 out of 5.0 stars at Crunchyroll.

This is a job well done for A-1 Pictures, and it looks like delaying the launch of the anime to 2024 was worth it. Expectations have been high for Solo Leveling since its trailers dropped, and they were nevertheless exceeded.

Those who haven’t seen the original manhwa are at the edge of their seats, nervously waiting for what will happen next to Jinwoo and his group of hunters. Anime-only fans aren’t going to have to wait much longer, because the next episode is going to come out on Crunchyroll on January 13, 2024.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures)

