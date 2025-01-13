‘So paid crisis actors basically?’: Trump’s son allegedly bribed homeless Greenlanders for Trump support

Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is accused of staging his visit to Greenland and bribing houseless Greenlanders to support Trump in exchange for a meal at a hotel.

After his father floated the idea of gaining ownership of Greenland and refused to rule out using military force, Trump Jr. headed to Greenland himself. He was trying to prove that Greenlanders are part of MAGA and support the U.S. annexing them. The autonomous territory has long sought independence from the Kingdom of Denmark. However, becoming part of America is not part of the plan. Prime Minister Múte Egede noted that Greenland wants to become a sovereign state and is not interested in being American or Danish.

Trump Jr., determined to prove that Greenland actually loves Trump, headed to the territory on January 7. Pictures from the trip showed him standing with a group of Greenlanders wearing MAGA hats and holding an American flag.

Greenland loves America and Trump!!! Incredible people with an equally awesome reception. They just want to be able to utilize some of the incredible resources that they have and allow themselves, their country, and their kids to flourish. pic.twitter.com/7TPz0DACKX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 7, 2025

Greenland politician Pipaluk Lynge quickly denounced his trip as “staged.” She said no journalists were allowed to interview him, and the trip was manufactured to make it look like Greenland was pro-MAGA. On top of that, allegations arose claiming Trump Jr. went so far as to bribe residents to feign support for Trump.

Did Donald Trump, Jr. bribe Greenlanders to support Trump?

Following the trip, a Danish media outlet was told by several sources that Trump Jr. bribed houseless and “socially disadvantaged people” with a hotel dinner to get them to portray Trump supporters. A Nuuk resident who has lived in the area for 28 years told the outlet he recognized several faces of the houseless in the photos. He stated, “It’s homeless and old people who can’t make ends meet who can suddenly eat at a restaurant they’ve never been to before. All they have to do is put on a cap and be in the Trump staff’s videos. They are being bribed, and it is deeply distasteful.”

Houseless people weren’t the only ones targeted, as employees of a nearby supermarket claimed Trump Jr.’s PR people were handing out hats and extending invitations for free lunch to anyone out on the street or in front of the store. Parliament member Aaja Chemnitz also confirmed that she recognized some of the people in the photos and knew they were not politically active. She stated, “As I see it, people have been given a free meal in exchange for wearing a cap and being extras in videos.” Another source claimed Trump, Jr.’s team was telling people, “Hey, do you want to come up and have food at the best restaurant in town?” However, Jørgen Boassen, who showed Trump Jr. around, denies anyone was bribed, although he confirms that some socially disadvantaged people attended the free lunch.

News of the allegations spread quickly on Reddit, where one user commented, “So paid crisis actors basically?” Redditors also shared a video in which people being ushered into the hotel restaurant were interviewed. One woman in a MAGA hat revealed, “I was just standing around Brugsen (supermarket chain), and they invited me.” However, she appeared uncertain about who invited her, stating, “Strump? I don’t know his name.” If Trump Jr. truly did bribe people with food to be part of his PR stunt, Redditors noted it’s “slimy even for the Republicans.”

His alleged actions are especially egregious because he’s meddling in foreign affairs. It’s concerning enough that Trump is entertaining ideas of using military force to invade Greenland. Now, though, he has his son acting as some sort of foreign agent distributing propaganda to push acceptance of Trump’s agenda.

