‘The people of Greenland are MAGA’: Donald Trump intent on buying Greenland

Donald Trump has expressed an uncanny interest in acquiring Greenland once more after his eldest son paid a private visit to the island. It doesn’t seem that Trump is grimly joking about his pursuit of Greenland anymore.

On his Truth Social account, Trump claimed that he had MAGA supporters from Greenland. He wrote, “I am hearing that the people of Greenland are “MAGA.” My son, Don Jr., and various representatives will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights.” Trump didn’t stop with praising the country’s scenery. “Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our nation. We will protect it and cherish it from a very vicious outside world. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!” Attached to Trump’s post is a video of a man allegedly from Greenland who has conveyed his support for Trump. Surely, one man’s view represents the view of the majority at Greenland.

Trump’s allies are not opposing the president-elect’s insistence on acquiring Greenland. Even Elon Musk has chimed in on X to back Trump’s stance.

An unhealthy fixation with Greenland

Trump had formerly stated in his social media account that he wants the United States to acquire Greenland “for purposes of national security.” The President-elect has recently reiterated this line of reasoning in a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate. “Well, we need Greenland for national security purposes. I’ve been told that for a long time, long before I even ran.” While it has been seen as a militarily strategic location, Greenland is owned by Denmark.

Múte Egede, Greenland’s Prime Minister, has already told Trump off in December 2024. He stated, “Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.” Similarly, King Frederik X of Denmark had a subtle yet shocking response to Trump’s demands to buy off Greenland. The Danish King decided to update the Danish royal coat of arms and enlarged the polar bear and ram—these symbols respectively represent Greenland and the Faroe Islands. Trump’s real estate mogul logic just doesn’t apply to sovereign countries.

