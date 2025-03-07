Shopping Boycott 2025: Amazon, Target, and other brands to avoid

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably heard of multiple boycotts aimed at businesses that reversed their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) under pressure from conservatives and the Trump administration. Beginning with a 24-hour pause in spending on Feb. 28, consumers are fighting these rollbacks with so many boycotts that it’s hard to keep track of which companies to avoid.

Before the Feb. 28 blackout began, The Mary Sue published a list of companies rolling back their DEI policies as well as a short list of upcoming boycotts. A week later, even more boycotts have come to light, as well as more information on how to effectively boycott huge companies like Amazon.

John Schwarz, the founder of The People’s Union USA, a self-described “grassroots movement dedicated to economic resistance, government accountability, and corporate reform” that firmly supports DEI policies, organized the Feb. 28 blackout and has planned several additional blackout days and boycotts targeting individual companies. Other movements, like a 40-day boycott aimed at Target and the Latino Freeze movement, are also picking up steam.

Amazon boycott

The People’s Union USA has organized an Amazon boycott starting March 7 until March 14. Boycotting Amazon is more complicated than simply avoiding shopping on its website, but Schwarz posted a helpful flyer so those who wish to boycott can find alternatives. The People’s Union USA’s website emphasizes “no Amazon purchases, no Whole Foods, no Prime orders” during the boycott.

The movement has also planned extended boycotts targeting other companies, as well as spending blackouts on March 28 and April 28. You can find out more about those boycotts by following Schwarz on Instagram or through the People’s Union USA’s website.

Target boycott

The Target boycott, organized by Rev. Jamal Bryant of Atlanta, kicked off on March 5 and will last until Easter, April 20, corresponding with the observance of Lent. Bryant encourages everyone, but especially the Black community, to boycott Target over its decision to walk back its DEI programs, including reversing a pledge to invest $2 billion into Black-owned businesses. You can learn more about the boycott at TargetFast.org.

Latino Freeze boycott

The Latino Freeze movement is a grassroots effort in response to a government freeze on DEI programs and NIH funding, as well as fear for immigrant communities. The movement encourages consumers to boycott companies that aren’t committed to DEI practices, including Starbucks, Home Depot, and the usual suspects. You can find more information, including companies to support, on their website.

This is a list of all planned boycotts so far, organized by date. These dates often change, so follow the organizers to keep informed. If enough Americans participate in economic boycotts, companies may realize how much consumers care about supporting brands committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

March 5 – April 20: Target Fast

March 7 – March 14: Amazon blackout

March 21 – March 28: Nestlé blackout

March 28: Economic blackout

April 7 – April 13: Walmart blackout

April 18: Economic blackout

April 21 – 27: General Mills blackout

May 6 – May 12: Amazon blackout

May 20 – May 26: Walmart blackout

June 3 – June 9: Target blackout

June 24 – June 30: McDondalds blackout

July 4: Independence Day boycott

