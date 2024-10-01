‘She must’ve gotten a hefty payday for this’: The internet can’t believe Melania Trump’s praise for ‘family man’ Donald Trump

Melania Trump recently claimed that her husband, Donald Trump, is a “family man,” leading the internet to ponder how much she got paid to make the dubious statement.

Recommended Videos

Melania and Trump have been married since 2005, and she is the mother of his youngest son, Barron. However, their relationship hasn’t been as picturesque as they would like the media to believe. Trump has had at least one high-profile alleged affair during their marriage. In 2006, when Barron was just months old, Trump allegedly had an affair with pornographic actress Stormy Daniels. He then attempted to cover up the affair during the 2016 Presidential election, leading to his conviction in a hush-money trial. Another woman, Karen McDougal, claimed to have also had an affair with Trump in 2006, while numerous women have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment both before and during his marriage to Melania.

Despite the countless allegations of infidelity, sexual harassment, and rape against him, Melania has shockingly chosen to stand by her husband’s side. Although she has played a smaller role in Trump’s election campaign this time around, she has continued supporting him, including appearing at the Republican National Convention with him and spreading conspiracy theories about his assassination attempt. Perhaps to combat allegations that she has spent more time promoting her memoir than contributing to Trump’s campaign, Melania recently offered Fox News a glowing depiction of her husband that left the internet stunned.

Melania Trump gushes over her “family man” husband

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Melania was asked, “When people say they don’t like him [Trump], what do you wish people knew about him?” She responded, “That he’s really a family man. He loves his family.” Melania also said of her marriage to Trump, “We have a beautiful relationship.” Of course, netizens quickly pointed out that “family man” was an interesting way to describe Trump, who has been accused of being a serial cheater. On a Reddit thread sharing the news, the sole comment was, “She must’ve gotten a hefty payday for this bulls**t.”

On Twitter, users quickly started pondering if she was under contract to say that. Some also referenced reports that Melania has no plans to move into the White House if Trump wins the election, suggesting their relationship isn’t as perfect as she claims. Many users held nothing back when reminding Melania of all the terrible things her “family man” husband has been accused of.

"He is really a family man" — Melania Trump, who currently does not live with her husband pic.twitter.com/ebHuZqqJp4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2024

Melania Trump claims Trump is a family man. This is the same man who was banging a porn star while she was home nursing a newborn.

pic.twitter.com/bnKY8pmKOx — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) September 26, 2024

Melania on Donald: “He’s a family man. He loves his family.”



(Trump cheated on Melania with a p0rn star while Melania was home with infant son Barron) pic.twitter.com/47lgm5VFJh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 26, 2024

Melania won't even live in the same state as Donald. Spare me. — Art Candee ?? (@ArtCandee) September 26, 2024

Five children by three mothers, so he's a family man in a the sense you can say he likes making families. — snow? (@snowmanomics) September 26, 2024

The guy loves families so much that he’s on his third! — is Pepsi ok? (@djwesallen) September 26, 2024

He's only cheated on all three of his wives. Family man indeed. — Metz (@Metz4Real) September 26, 2024

Is this a mandatory part of the contract @MELANIATRUMP ? — Jan Driessen (@JanDriessen) September 26, 2024

Melania is reminiscent of women like Anna Duggar, who publicly support their husbands no matter how many disgusting allegations arise against them. It’s difficult to pity these women, given that they are enablers who promise to keep up the illusion of a happy family/marriage no matter what. Meanwhile, they also offer a strong reason for many to reject conservative’s insistence that all women marry and have children. They want to push marriage on women but clearly don’t want to set standards for men to treat their wives right, given that their party’s candidate has had numerous high-profile affairs. It almost seems like being a “childless cat lady” would be preferable to being married to someone with such a reputation that the internet erupts in laughter if you call him a “family man.”

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy