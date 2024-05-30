We Deserve This!

When it was announced Thursday afternoon that the jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial had reached a verdict, my expectations were low. We’ve all been through this before, hoping this time Trump would face justice for his latest offense, only to be consistently disappointed. But not this time!

Recommended Videos

After seeing Trump wriggle his way out of accountability time after time, a jury has handed down a verdict declaring Trump GUILTY on all 34 charges related to the case. This makes him the first former president to be convicted of a felony after falsifying records in order to influence an election. (Boy, it’s nice to not have to throw the word “allegedly” in there anymore.)

So what’s next? Trump will now move into the sentencing phase, which will be handled by Judge Juan Merchan, whom Trump has spent recent weeks attacking on social media. That’s scheduled for July 11—just days before the Republican National Convention, where Trump is assumed to be officially named the Republicans’ presidential candidate.

Trump will also undoubtedly begin the appeals process as soon as possible. In the meantime, he’s keeping himself busy outside the courthouse, ranting about the trial being “rigged” (it wasn’t) and angrily rambling about immigration (sure). So, business as usual for Trump the convicted felon.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more