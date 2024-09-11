‘There is definitely more to this story’: Melania Trump floats assassination conspiracy theory to sell her book

Remember how someone tried to assassinate Donald Trump less than two months ago? I also feel like it was years ago. But the assassination attempt on the former president has left many with conspiracy theories about it, including his wife, Melania Trump, who is using it to publicize her book release.

In an ominous video posted on social media, Melania Trump insinuates that police should have been able to arrest the shooter before the speech. I don’t know how that works, but okay. She said that the truth needed to come out about the situation.

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience,” she said. “Now, the silence around it feels heavy.” Did she ever consider that the silence may be in part because there was another tragic school shooting between the assassination attempt and now, and her husband represents the party that refuses to look into gun control laws? Anyway …

She went on to question the law enforcement officials who were present on the day. “I can’t help but wonder—why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?” she asked. “There is definitely more to this story. And we need to uncover the truth.”

Her timing could not be more perfect. Her memoir, Melania, is being released in October. So why not drum up news and get people talking about her and her infamous husband so that when the book is finally out, they may just consider buying it?

Melania is not the only Trump family member with a conspiracy theory

Both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who share one brain cell between them, have said that they think the assassination attempt was a hit job orchestrated by the Democrats. There is absolutely no proof that this is the case, but that hasn’t stopped the two from blaming Democrats for it.

“I said that the Democrats would stop at absolutely nothing,” Eric Trump told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News. “I’ve said on this show before I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried something even worse, alluding to exactly what happened, and I was right.”

Donald Trump Jr. parroted the same idea. “They’re trying to jail their political opponents,” Donald Trump Jr. told Megyn Kelly at the Republican National Convention. “They’re now trying to kill him.” While Melania Trump did not outright say this in the video, one could infer that she was also insinuating that law enforcement was and still is on the side of the Democrats.

It isn’t surprising that Trump’s family is using conspiracy theories to try and get him elected or to sell things. That’s kind of the entire reason we have to put up with him in the first place. He circulated dozens of conspiracy theories during the 2016 election. Now, heading into the 2024 election, his family is pushing the false narrative that his assassination attempt was a hit job from the Democrats when the shooter was a registered Republican.

Whatever the outcome may be, Trump’s family is going to run wild with this theory and unfortunately, that means watching weirdly airbrushed videos of Melania Trump talking about it, too.

