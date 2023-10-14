Set Your Watch and Warrant, Y’all! Miss Minutes Might Be Coming to the 616

Miss Minutes has had quite a run in the Marvel Multiverse. She kept the Time Variance Authority running, colluded with He Who Remains, and then disappeared entirely from her TVA post. Then, at New York Comic Con 2023 yesterday, Marvel Comics hinted that Miss Minutes may be coming to the 616, the company’s primary comic book universe.

Miss Minutes, the perky Southern artificial intelligence voiced by Tara Strong, debuted as a character in Marvel Studios’ Loki‘s first season. The face (pun intended) of the Time Variance Authority, Miss Minutes is the Artificial Intelligence-powered cartoon mascot with a sweet exterior that hides something colder below the surface. After a two-dimensional version of the character made her debut in a TVA orientation film in the very first episode of Loki, it was revealed that she can manifest throughout the facility (and possibly beyond) as a hologram.

Although she quickly became a breakout hit, Miss Minutes has never appeared in the comics. Instead, she made her four 616 appearances as a sales ploy, appearing in a popular series of eight variant covers released this August by Humberto Ramos, Betsy Cola, Ron Lim, and Peach Momoko.

Hey y'all, Miss Minutes is back at #MarvelComics, gracing a new series of variant covers this summer! ⏰



You can find out more here: https://t.co/5jr4arybs8 pic.twitter.com/7nJKHDB6s2 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 12, 2023

However, Miss Minutes’ stans have been clamoring to learn more about the character, hoping that she will follow in the footsteps of Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and start to appear in the panels of Marvel Comics themselves.

On October 12, during NYCC’s “Marvel’s Avengers Assemble” panel, Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski responded to a fan asking if the Marvel Studios original character Miss Minutes would ever appear in the comics themselves, saying, “I can’t say for sure or not.”

“We’ve seen Darcy come in. We’ve seen Alligator Loki come in,” Cebulski continued. “Never say never…only time will tell, pun intended.”

The first two episodes of Loki season 2 are now available for streaming on Disney+.

(featured image: Marvel Comics)

