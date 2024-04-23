‘Wind Breaker’ Chapter 494 Release Date Confirmed

Big news for fans of the comic Wind Breaker: chapter 494 has released. We’ll tell you all about chapter 494’s confirmed release date down below and more.

Recommended Videos

According to Sports Lumo, Chapter 494 of Wind Breaker released on April 22, 2024 at 12:00AM JST. Here’s a list of the release dates and timezones:

Japanese Standard Time – 12:00 AM April 22, 2024

Australian Standard Time – 1:00 AM April 22, 2024

Korean Standard Time – 12:00 AM April 22, 2024

Indian Standard Time – 7:00 AM April 21, 2024

Pacific Time – 8:00 AM April 21, 2024

Eastern European Time – 11:00 AM April 21, 2024

USA Standard Time – 7:00 AM April 21, 2024

If you aren’t familiar with Wind Breaker already, here’s a short synopsis. Released on December 8, 2013 by author Yongseok Jo, Wind Breaker is a manhwa centered around Jay Jo. Jay is pretty much good at everything: flawless grades, student body president, and moderately handsome. One day, Jay gets into the biking team and learns about the wild world of competitive cycling.

Jay is part of the Humming Bird Crew and one of their best riders. He has talent in most things and fantastic natural memory. Jay’s bike sense is also off the charts, as he quickly shows great ability and can take even difficult turns on advanced courses. It helps that Jay naturally learns skills exceptionally fast.

Spoilers for chapter 493 of Wind Breaker

Chapter 493 left us with Vinny beating the Ghost crew in a pretty hyped-up match. Everyone was super ecstatic for Vinny except the losing team. Now that rumors of steroid use are floating about, things are going to get a lot more tense between competing groups.

You can read Wind Breaker and other comics at the official webtoon website.

(featured image: Webtoon)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more